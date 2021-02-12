Enjoy unique Valentine onboard The Yacht Hotel

In 2020, the Nigerian hospitality market witnessed the debut of a luxury Seaview escape. Aptly set in the heart of Lekki Phase 1, a highbrow area of Lagos Island, The Yacht Hotel is truly one-of-a-kind hotel amid all the leisure trappings that lure quality fun seekers to top destinations across the world.

With 22 well-appointed and tastefully furnished rooms spread across city and sea views, the unique luxury boutique hotel is worth the visit of guests who truly appreciate a sophisticated luxurious lifestyle. Of course, apart from the rooms with different alluring views, there are other interesting features.

From Spa by Oriki, fitness centre, world-class restaurant manned by culinary experts, an enthralling terrace overlooking the sea, helipad (though not for helicopters), functional meeting rooms among others, The Yacht is simply an indulgence that awaits your visit.

However, the hotel, which opened its doors to the public recently, is waiting to treat discerning guests to a memorable Valentine season.

Read Also: Ecobank Nigeria announces pricing of its senior unsecured $300m bond

The newly opened hospitality outfit is offering an exciting love season package, which is promising to offer guests great unwinding opportunities and to eat, cruise, and dine.

The Valentine package includes; a night in luxurious and spacious accommodation, a welcome drink upon check-in, a 50-minute boat cruise in the Lagos Lagoon, a romantic 3-course continental Valentine dinner for two guests (excluding drinks) and breakfast for two.

The package also offers guests an opportunity to enjoy in their rooms; snacks, fruit platter, soft drinks in the minibar, a bottle of wine and home-made chocolates.

Considering the exciting room categories, the valentine package goes for N159,000 for the Deluxe Cityview Cabin, N195.000 for the Deluxe Seaview Cabin, while the same package goes for N 164.000 for Executive Cityview Studio and N 205.000 Executive Seaview Suite, which is the most alluring room category because of the excellent sea view from the comfort of the room.

Meanwhile, an additional/single night (inclusive of breakfast for two persons) goes from N60.000 to N105.000. Other activities of the hotel’s Valentine package include a cruise & dine outing on Valentine’s Day. The cruise and dine offering to comprise a 50-minute boat cruise in the Lagos Lagoon and a 3-course continental Valentine dinner for two with romantic view of Cowries Creek at N 99.000 per couple.

For couples who just want dinner, The Yacht Hotel is offering Valentines Dinner for two, as well. It is a 3-course continental Valentine dinner for two persons with a romantic view of Cowries Creek at N 49.000. The package is valid from February 12 to 14, 2021.

For health and safety concerns, Ronald Stilting, group general manager, The Yacht Hotel Lekki, Lagos, assured that the hotel implements COVID19 protocol and besides the mandatory wearing of masks, hand disinfection, temperature check on entry, the hotel also intensifies regular cleaning of rooms and public areas to safeguard the health of guests and staff during Valentine season and beyond.