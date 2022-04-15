Easter with the entertainers

Once again, Easter weekend beckons with many enthralling shows for lovers of entertainment, music and arts.

This year’s Easter is expected to offer the best shows amid physical and larger gatherings after the zero show events of 2020 because of the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic then and online versions last year when the pandemic was still very much around.

With the respite and return to normalcy, entertainers are set to excite many this Easter.

If you are a stage play lover, there are many enthralling stage productions being hosted across many theatres, especially in Lagos this Easter.

One of such must-see plays is ‘The Trials of Brother Jero’. The evergreen and classic drama by Wole Soyinka is staging at Terra Kulture Arena in Victoria Island on April 15, 16. 17 and 18, 2022.

Of course, BAP Productions, known for its world class musicals and theatrical productions, is behind the play.

Riding on the successful premiere of ‘The Man Of God’, which is set to be released on Netflix on April 16, 2022, Bolanle Austen-Peters, creative director and founder of BAP Productions, urged the public to make their Easter more memorable by visiting to see one of Wole Soyinka’s masterpieces; running across eight shows in fours and in one venue.

Also for the theatre lover, the National Theatre in partnership with Live Theatre Lagos presents “DIS LOYAL JUDAS”, a must-see stage play by Crown Troupe of Africa.

The play stages at The Marquee, National Theatre, Iganmu Lagos on April 15; Good Friday.

In “DIS LOYAL JUDAS”, an amazing Easter opera, fate and choice, destiny and action come to play as the play will throw some rhetorical questions at the audience including; what is the role of choice/action in destiny?, did Judas do the world a favour?, among others. Crown Troupe of Africa insists that the play will be worth your time and money, hence urges you to ‘come and experience something fresh’.

Moreover, Prison Chronicles, a play directed by Austin Onuoha is still staging at Terra Kulture Arena. It started April 2 and will last until April 30, 2022.

For music lovers, there are many music shows across the country this Easter. If you are in Lagos, The Revived Concert with Kwitee, a music and album premiere event, beckons.

The event will delight guests on April 16, 2022 at LH Privé, Rumens Road, Ikoyi, Lagos. Guests will join the best trumpeter in Africa and the Elites Band at the concert to listen exclusively to Shadows, a 12 track classic jazz album by Kwitee.

The exclusive listening concert will also feature an exhibition/auction of art pieces inspired by the jazz album.

AY Show will also thrill comedy lovers at Eko Hotel and Suites on Easter Sunday. But lovers of visual art are welcome at Terra Kulture Art Gallery for Art in Autism, a joint exhibition by some exceptional young contemporary Nigerian artists.

There are many to explore, but think safety and celebrate in the spirit of Easter.

Happy Easter!