Dominion Court beckons with trendy offering

If you love to explore apartment offerings, Dominion Court Apartments & Rooms, a one-of-a-kind hospitality offering, is beckoning in Lagos.

The apartment offering debuted recently to spice the market with upscale facilities and services for extended stay and discerning guests.

Set in Ojodu, a secured and fast growing neighbourhood in Lagos, which is also close to Ikeja Central Business District, seat of government and the international airport, the new offering is purpose-built for travelers and guests on short stay. It features 14 accommodation options including; two spacious and fully furnished three bedrooms, seven two bedrooms, one bedroom, a self-contained apartment and three standard rooms.

Moreover, the upscale and full service apartment features fully equipped kitchens, en-suite rooms to match the living style of the guests.

To ensure a memorable stay, Dominion Court Apartments & Rooms offer a range of leisure facilities including; a bush bar, an all-day dining 19-seater restaurant, a gym and swimming pool.

For the work minded guests, the apartment offers a conference room, which sits over 10 persons.

Beyond catering for extended stay guests, the apartment, which is managed by Six Regions Hotels Limited, leading hospitality consultants, is envisioned to encourage family bonding by offering home-away-from-home feel through its world class facilities, unique services and peaceful ambiance.

Emmanuel Ele, MD/CEO, Six Regions Hotels Limited, noted that the hotel aims to fill the void created by traditional hotels to extended stay guests.

Ele, a hospitality expert with over 20 years experience spanning major international hotel brands, noted further that Dominion Court Apartments & Rooms is a response to the needs of the market, commitment to value for money offering and also in line with global trends.