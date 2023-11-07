Davido unveils Timeless Abuja concert

Davido, international music sensation thrilled his fans as he officially unveiled his concert plans for the festive season, beginning with the highly anticipated ‘Timeless Abuja Concert.’

The event, scheduled for December 14, 2023, marks the exciting commencement of Davido’s festive tour across Nigeria, commencing in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Ahead of the event, Apitainment, an entertainment and lifestyle company based in Abuja, announced its partnership with Capital Music Festival to host the Davido Timeless Tour Abuja.

This collaboration aims to elevate the entertainment scene in Abuja and promise music enthusiasts and Davido’s fans an unforgettable experience.

The Davido Timeless Tour Abuja is set to be a remarkable celebration of music and unparalleled entertainment.

The collaboration between Apitainment and Capital Music Festival underscores their shared commitment to delivering world-class events that resonate with audiences long after the music fades.

Davido’s worldwide popularity, fueled by chart-topping hits from his Timeless Album and electrifying performances, sets the stage for a spectacular musical experience in the heart of Abuja.

This tour stop is not only a testament to the city’s rising status as an entertainment hub but also a reflection of the incredible strides made by nightlife and lifestyle companies like Apitainment.

The festival tour is expected to attract music enthusiasts, Davido’s loyal fans, and fun-lovers from across the region, making it an unmissable event on the December festivities calendar.