Cuboid entices viewers at Alexis Galleries

If you are an entertainment and art lover who desires a wonderful weekend, there is an enthralling offering you need to experience.

From art, entertainment, good food, and networking opportunities, Alexis Galleries is promising a good outing this weekend and beyond.

Once again, the gallery is opening its doors to the public from tomorrow to visit to see an enthralling show of creativity.

The gallery is presenting ‘Cuboid’, a solo exhibition of new works by Samuel Tete- Katchan, a Togolese painter who works across Nigeria, Togo and Ghana.

Coiled from Tete’s approach in rendering his forms in geometrical forms, the exhibition presents new works by Tete who loves the staggering in defective sizes, yet artistic style only he can achieve or justify.

The intrigues for viewers will be the shapes that are bold, gestural with expressive colours, which reveal the physical, mental, and erratic relationship with their selected audience. Also, the themes draw attention as they vacillate with the humanistic issues of life.

On display are 17 new offerings across canvas and wood works, which speak volumes of realities the viewers can relate with. He enjoys painting people who work hard across all walks of life.

The artist also urges the public to visit to see the work because he creatively dealt with topical issues such as diversity, putting humanity in a box and pressing for togetherness as we need each other no matter the colour, race or religion.

Speaking on why you need to visit to see the exhibition, Patty Chidiac-Mastrogiannis, curator and CEO, Alexis Galleries, notes that Tete is an epitome of creative ingenuity which is always obvious across every single piece of his works. For her, Tete is among the few versatile and highly gifted artists who can paint like children.

Having participated in several joint exhibitions and a residency program organized by the gallery with other artists of different styles and cultural scripting, amid a cordial working relationship, Patty recommends Tete as one artist to see.

Beyond seeing the artist and the exhibition, the gallery for her, is bubbling with activities that will keep a discerning art enthusiast or entertainment lover busy, amid other value for money offerings.

However, in the tradition of the gallery, it will be partnering with Sickle Cell Foundation Nigeria, a non-governmental and non–profit making organization dedicated to the proper care and control of sickle cell disorder in Nigeria, by donating part of the exhibition proceeds to its course.

‘Cuboid’ opens to the public on Saturday November 13, 2021, 3 pm-6 pm, runs till November 27, 2021, 10 am-6 pm (daily). The venue remains Alexis Galleries, No 282, Akin Olugbade Street, Off Idowu Martins, Victoria Island, Lagos State. The exhibition virtual tour will also be published on the opening day, on the gallery’s social media handles; Instagram- alexisgalleries, Facebook- Thehomestores & Alexisgalleries. The exhibition promises to be intriguing for both virtual and live view.

As well, the galley appreciate sponsors of the exhibition including; Pepsi, Tiger, Indomie, Mikano, The Guardian, Wazobia TV, Cool FM, UPS, Haier Thermocool, Cobranet, Delta Airlines, Aina Blankson, The Homestores, Art Café, Lost In A City , AMG Logistics and Ashir Design.

Born in 1975 in Togo, Samuel Tete- Katchan currently resides in Accra. He worked at the studio of Joseph Amedokpo, studying and developing his style from the ‘Oshogbo Art’ from the South West of Nigeria. One year later, he started exhibiting his paintings. He attended the instituto Rural de Arte Hosz del Jucar (Albacete in Spain) in 2007.Samuel Tete-Katchan, cultural agent, graphic designer, and painter by profession has had on numerous occasions the opportunity to use art as a medium for social development by working on various art projects having a direct impact on communities. He carried out several assignments on Public Art Projects in Cape Coast (Ghana) in collaboration with ICOMOS International and students of the University of Virginia (USA).