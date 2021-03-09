Cream Platform, partners Heritage Bank to give away millions of naira, brand new cars to creative industry

Cream Platform, one of Africa’s most trusted talent discovery platforms, has partnered with Heritage Bank to relaunch an all new talent empowerment platform that caters to the Nigeria’s creative industry.

The relaunch is in a bid to further confirm its message of visible hope for all by just dialing the *463# code on all networks with millions of Naira and other prizes set to be won in its 5th anniversary draws taking place from March 26 – August 27, 2021.

Led by D’Banj (real name Oladapo Oyebanjo), one of Africa’s finest artistes and Don Messini, (real name Damian Ifeanyi Okoroafor), Cream Platform has built a strong reputation for producing some of the brightest talents in the country over the last couple of years such as Mr. Real, Slimcase, among others.

With the partnership with Heritage Bank, prospective applicants can now heave a sigh of relief as Cream Platform takes another dimension into the creative industry and with the March 26th Cream draw date set to create a moment in history, as the creatives are in for a good time.

However, other draw dates include: April 30th, May 28th, June 25th, July 30th and down to August 27th, 2021, which is the grand finale draw date in celebration of Cream Platform’s 5th year anniversary.

To participate in the draws, intending participants are urged to dial *463# from all networks.