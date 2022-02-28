Come Play Naija, Africa Magic’s new game show, debuts

Africa Magic has unveiled the 2022 year with an exciting and amazing brand new game show called, Come Play Naija to give Nigerians a programme that allows them to participate with juicy rewards.

While announcing the launch of the game show recently, Africa Magic, the leading provider of entertainment content for Africa by Africans, disclosed that the show will give Nigerians equal opportunity to register and participate and win juicy cash rewards if successful.

The game show will screen on Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 9:00 pm on Africa Magic Showcase, Urban and Family channels and will be available to customers on DStv and GOtv.

A 60-minute game show, Come Play Naija show format involves two teams competing against each other for a chance to win millions of naira and other surprise prizes such as a brand new car.

The show is divided into five segments with different games- Trivia games, Obstacle Course 1, Obstacle Course 2, Obstacle Course 3, and Spin the Wheel. Each segment will require more than one or more team members to participate in the games that are worth from N400,000 to N2,000,000.

The show hosted by Hero Daniels, a media personality, will be aired on Thursdays and Fridays from 9:00 pm and every Saturday from 7:00 pm on Africa Magic Showcase, Urban and Family.

Viewers will participate in a home play edition on the Saturday live show to win cash prizes weekly. The home show is exclusive to active DStv and GOtv subscribers only.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Lagos, Bisola Temijola, executive head, Content and West Africa Channels, Multichoice Nigeria, said the new show is “An entertainment package that will further affirm Africa Magic’s position as a leading local entertainment provider, ranging from reality shows to movies, drama series and now family game shows.”

Temijola further expressed with delight that the brand was an unprecedented family game show in the country and that Nigerians would enjoy the programme as much as they did the Big Brother Naija Friday Night games.

“We are excited about our latest show, which happens to be the first-of-its-kind family game show in Nigeria. We know how much our viewers enjoyed the Big Brother Nigeria Friday Night games, so we decided to create a show where they decide to participate in light-hearted, fun, entertaining and fast-paced games to win amazing prizes. We urge DStv and GOtv subscribers and new customers to tune in when the game premieres in March”, Temijola said.

Africa Magic Come Play Niger game premieres Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 9:00 pm on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 6), Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154) AMD GOtv channel 2).

The DStv viewers will be able to watch on the DStv app on multiple devices at no additional cost. The viewers can sign up or reconnect to DStv and GOtv by downloading the MyGOtv app from the Apple and Google Play stores or by dialling *288# to subscribe.