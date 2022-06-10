Collision Course: BAP Productions takes creative ingenuity notch higher

If you are coming in contact with Bolanle-Austen-Peters Productions for the first time, the name may not strike a chord, especially if you are not an ardent lifestyle, art and entertainment lover.

BAP Productions, as it is called for short, is an African entertainment powerhouse, though it operates from Lagos, Nigeria.

From enthralling stage performances, visual art showcase, movies and movie premieres, red carpet to other genres, BAP Productions is an all-rounder.

It is the master of musicals. From Wakaa The Musical, Moremi The Musical, Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, The Oluronbi Musical, and most recently Death and The King’s Horseman, the Nigerian production company with wholly indigenous cast and crew has come of age amid its shows being stage in theatres across the world and also in its ultramodern Terra Kulture Arena in Victoria Island Lagos.

The production house has also achieved feats in filmmaking with some notable blockbusters. It thrilled African movie lovers in 2019 with its well-appreciated movie; The Bling Lagosians, thrilled again in 2000 with A Regular Frankie Fan, in 2021 with Collision Course, Man of God in 2022 and not forgetting 93 Days, a multiple award winning movie, which it produced in 2016.

But in recent times, the movie, Collision Course, a feature film, seems to be reeling in more recognition and laurels for BAP Productions.

The movie tells the story of the two worlds of a law enforcement officer and an aspiring musician whose worlds collide. It is a depiction of the realities of the average policeman and a young music artist. It stars Nollywood heavyweights such as; Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, Ade Laoye, Kenneth Okolie, Daniel Etim Effiong, Bimbo Manuel, Gregory Ojefua, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan (BamBam), Kalu Ikeagwu, and Nobert Young.

Directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters and produced by Joseph Umoibom and James Amuta, Collision Course, was selected as the closing film of the African International Film Festival AFRIFF 2021, which was the 10th edition of the foremost film festival in Africa and a major player in the showcase of African film and filmmakers. It went ahead to win two awards at the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) at AFRIFF 2021, where Bolanle Austen-Peters, CEO, BAP Productions, expressed her surprise at being recognised for the award and thanked the Academy for the reward.

Moreover, the movie was nominated in four categories at the 7th Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCAs) 2022, where it eventually emerged the Best Movie – West Africa after defeating five other movies in the same category to win the award.

While receiving the award at an event that took place at Eko Hotel and Suites Lagos on May 14, 2022, Austen-Peters said, “This is the first award for Collision Course. Despite several nominations, we are happy to finally win one.

“I am honored to be nominated by AMVCA as Best Director, Best Film West Africa and Best Overall Movie amongst other nominations and previous awards for Collision Course”.

She also pointed out that the movie was focused on the events of EndSARS protests in Nigeria, though captured with humour and great essence of entertainment without missing out on the salient message.

Recently riding on the success at AMVCAs 2022, Collision Course was selected as the opening film for the Athen’s Nollywood Travel Film Festival this year from May 26-29, 2022 in the European country.

The theatre production Amazon took to her social media handles, starting with Twitter to broadcast the good news. Appreciating the organisers for the good gestures on her twitter handle @bolanleaustenpeters, she said; “Thanks to HE Nimi Akhikugbe and the entire Nigerian Embassy in Greece for hosting the Travel film festival. Collision Course opened the festival”.

She shared the good news on Instagram. “Another feather to Collision Course off to Greece as we open the “Athens Nollywood Film Festival” as the Opening Night film,” she captioned the post on Instagram..

Also, at the festival’s panel discussion titled ‘Creating Partnerships for New Markets & Expanding Cultural Diplomacy through Film: Nigeria and Greece’, which was held at the Embassy of Nigeria, Athens, Bolanle Austen-Peters was among the panelists.

However, considering the world class quality of Collision Course and Eagle Wings’ directed by Paul Apel Papel, ‘Citation’ directed by Kunle Afolayan, the three Nigerian movies that featured at the festival in Greece, Opunimi Akinkugbe, Nigerian Ambassador to Greece, enthused, “It is no wonder that Nollywood is celebrated all over the world.

“We are excited about the prospects of the new bonds and relations forged. It’s all about networking, connecting people as well as building partnerships for mutual benefit”.

Meanwhile, BAP Productions is taking Collision Course to the global audience as the feature film will be coming to Netflix soon.