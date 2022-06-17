Christophe Noel: Trailing offerings at Radisson Blu Ikeja

Since its debut in Nigeria in 2011, the Radisson Hotel Group has added additional outlets with more in the pipeline.

But, of all the group’s brands, Radisson Blu is outstanding in Nigeria with two iconic properties in Victoria Island and Ikeja, both in Lagos.

However, the Ikeja outlet; Radisson Blu Hotel, Lagos Ikeja, is incredibly fascinating for many reasons and Christophe Noel, the general manager of the hotel, explains the reasons the hotel is a must-visit for both business and pleasure purposes.

Describing the hotel, the general manager says it is as a stylish chic offering with 155 guestrooms, including 17 contemporary loft suites amid first-class amenities to ensure that guests have comfortable and productive stay for work or play.

For the leisure minded, there is an alluring outdoor pool for relaxation, amid enjoying stunning city views, while a 24-hour fitness center caters to the wellbeing of the health conscious.

For the foodies, there are two restaurants to satisfy their cravings at the Cut Steakhouse, a specialty restaurant and at Iyeru Okin, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant.

For the business traveler and corporate clients, Noel says meetings are fruitful in the hotel’s convivial environment set in the second floor and offering eight meeting rooms, which are fully equipped with state-of-the-art A/V technology and free high-speed, wireless internet, a dedicated bar and flexible breakout areas. All the facilities, according to the general manager, “say we are ready for business”.

Meanwhile, the general manager has led a team of hospitality experts to usher in, maintain and grow high standards across all the segments and offerings, and by so doing, they have won many guests and are still winning more over to the hotel.

“We have maintained a unique form of hospitality over the years, which have been returning guests that have experienced our warm and excellent hospitality. We also have a distinct property that houses the best facilities for both business and pleasure for our local and foreign guests”, he says.

The innovations in the hotel have also helped in drawing potential guests and many on return visits. “We are constantly applying innovative measures across our operations as evident in our proactive measures during the pandemic. Our offerings are constantly refreshed. We have new local cuisines on our Sunday brunch menu, especially the Amala Abula and Ewa Agonyi. These indigenous food offerings are the talk of town now because of our innovative presentation”, he enthuses.

Read also: North Africa, Accor, Marriott lead in Africa hotel development

But the feats are possible by the passionate staff who are constantly exposed to training.

As well, the hotel is environmentally friendly in its operations.

“There are a few sustainable practices the hotel has adapted especially in the area of responsible business because paying attention to these areas automatically sustains both the company and the environment”, he says.

“Currently, we use faucets that conserve water usage in the rooms, public areas, kitchens and every area of the hotel and this has reduced the amount of water waste and saved tons in reserve over the years.

“We also have an energy saving lighting system in place for all our light bulbs, which also contributes to the fight of Global Warming, while unfinished soaps used by guests in the rooms are gathered for recycling and the recycled soaps are donated to charity homes.

“We also encourage guests to reuse their towels in the rooms as part of the green initiative and this reduced the amount of water used by the laundry department. These have helped to sustain the operations in the hotel and placed us as one of the eco-friendly hotels in the world”.

Despite the high cost of running business in Nigeria, he hostel stays afloat because of his ability to factor out ways to serve his guests and clients better.

“We have put in place sustainable means to reduce cost while maintaining the same high standards”, he explains.

With all these going for the hotel, the excited general manager sees more investors go after the Radisson Hotel brand in Nigeria because “the brand has stood the test of time with true hospitality, serving with the Yes I Can spirit to all our clients; the walk-in guests, corporate guests, leisure seekers among others”.

But most importantly, the Radisson Hotel Group, according to him, is still very conscious of the safety and health of its guests, hence safety measures are still in place but with ease.

“After the pandemic, the hospitality industry is rapidly recovering faster than projected, but we must still bear the safety and health of our guests and staff in mind”, he concludes.

Christophe Noel is the general manager of Radisson Blu Hotel, Lagos Ikeja.

He joined Radisson Blu Hotel, Lagos Ikeja in 2018 as director of Food and Beverage. The appointment afforded him the opportunity to put his expertise to use in a country that is fast becoming the preferred destination for business and leisure travelers in Africa.

It was therefore a well-deserved progression for Noel when he was confirmed general manager of the hotel from January 1, 2022. However, in his over three years tenure at Radisson Blu Hotel, Lagos Ikeja, he has contributed immensely to setting a new standard for luxury hospitality in Lagos.