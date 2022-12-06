Chlola drive-in theatre gains grounds, hits Victoria Island with cinema innovation

Chlola drive-in movie theatre is set to present its unique cinema structure to outdoor movie lovers in Victoria Island.

Scheduled to go live on Saturday 10th December 2022 at the Chlola Open theater, Opposite Landmark, Oniru, Victoria Island, one of Lagos Island’s most attractive tourist destinations, this edition offers Lagos residents an opportunity to win incentives, a whole range of excitement, unique red-carpet experience, brand engagements, lots of items to buy from concessionaires, as well as an unforgettable movie experience and car-party; the first of its kind in Lagos.

“This is a disruption in the space of our usual way of watching movies outside our homes in Nigeria, though common in some other parts of the world,” said Schola Andem, CEO at Chlola Ventures.

“The original vision has always been to have the Chlola Drive-in Movie Theater, in the major cities across the country.”

“Despite the economic situation, Lagosians know how to have fun so the turn-out has been on an increase from one edition to the other and so has the excitement. With the initial launch at the MMA2 carpark rooftop on Lagos mainland, after the 2nd outing, we got a lot of feedback requesting that we bring the outdoor theatre to the Island also. So, they’ve called, and we are ready to answer.”

Noting that customers have nothing to worry about when asked about the current fuel realities in Nigeria, Andem shared: “The beautiful thing is, you don’t need to leave your car running as it’s an evening event (cool atmosphere) and you can choose to sit in or on your car. The most important thing is being able to locate the movie audio frequency on your car stereo. So fuel scarcity or not, it doesn’t make a difference.”

