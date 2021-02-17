Celebrating Nail Bar at Ten: Ameera Abraham Unveils Cover of New Book “The Full Set”

Beauty professional and Founder of Nigeria’s leading lifestyle Spa-The Nail Bar, Ameera Abraham is excited to release her first book – The Full Set which is currently available for pre-order.

The book covers valuable lessons and tips for the 21st century beauty entrepreneur; it’s a full crash course on everything business and beauty school doesn’t teach you. Collecting her experience as a beauty professional, Ameera shares her struggles as an everyday Nigerian woman in business ranging from motherhood, postpartum depression to daylight robbery. The Full Set aims to guide beauty enthusiasts, entrepreneurs and mompreneurs through business.

This year, Ameera Abraham celebrates 10 years of The Nail Bar. Abuja’s premier nail spa and wellness center that delivers unrivalled luxury nail and spa treatments, will be commemorating its 10th year with a series of activities, to honor its customers.

Speaking on the tenth year anniversary of The Nail Bar and the new book, Ameera Abraham said “It’s humbling to celebrate 10 years in business given our unpredictable business climate, I’m thankful to be in a position to share my business experiences with other Entrepreneurs. The Full Set is a book I wrote because it is the book I could not find and I sincerely hope it impacts other lives and businesses positively”.

For more information on “The Full Set” visit www.thefullset.net or follow the Instagram page @thefullsetbook

About Ameera Abraham

Ameera Abraham is the CEO & Spa Director of The Nail Bar, a luxury nail spa and wellness centre and the founder of Nigeria’s premier professional nail care brand, Amali Cosmetics. She also serves as the Director of Communications at the Spa and Wellness Association of Africa. She is a qualified beauty therapist, holds a BA in Politics and International Relations and a CIBTAC Diploma in Spa Management. Ameera is an advocate of women and children’s rights & enlightening and empowering women in and their various fields of life.