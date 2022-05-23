Burnaboy’s “Last Last” track debuts No.1 on UK Afrobeats chart

Burnaboy’s “Last last” first single from his upcoming sixth studio album ‘Love, Damini’, has debuted at number 1 on the UK Afrobeats chart, becoming the first artist in the world with two hits to peak at number 1 on the chart.

“Last Last,” which was released on May 13th has reached a milestone on other streaming platforms, with over 4 million streams on Spotify.

Burna Boy announced the album “Love, Damini” at his recent show at Madison Square Garden, where he became the first Nigerian artist to headline the venue. He performed “Last, Last” for the first time at the concert.

His track Ballon D’Or was the first to hit number 1 on the UK chart. The song was produced by Nigerian British producer P2j and is inspired by the FIFA Ballon d’Or, one of the most prestigious trophies given to professional soccer players.

The official video for the Ballon D’Or track features both Burna Boy and Wizkid along with a cameo from UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman.

Last year, Burna Boy had different collaborations including, “I Feel It (Feat. Burna Boy)” with Jon Bellion; “Want It All” featuring Polo G, “Question” ft Don Jazzy, and Becky G x Burna Boy’s “Rotate,” featured in Pepsi’s global football campaign “Music Keeps Us Fizzing.”

The Afrobeats artist also collaborated with Justin Bieber on the album Justice which has been nominated for eight Grammys. He is currently nominated for the 64th Grammy awards alongside the multiple Grammy-award-winning Angelique Kidjo for Best Global Performance on “Do Yourself.”