Buju debut concert ‘Sorry I’m late’ to hold in Lagos

Born Daniel Benson, also known as Buju, is enjoying global recognition and acceptance based on his hit singles and notable collaborations — a kind of catalogue and growth only a few artistes can boast of.

Having made hit songs with some of Africa’s biggest entertainers like Wizkid, Timaya, Burna Boy, Zlatan, Ladipoe; Buju is set to bless his teeming fans with his first ever music concert on the 22nd of December, 2021 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

To Your Ears Entertainment, Buju’s Imprint, is teaming up with showbiz/events giant — Achievas Entertainment Limited- to package the concert.

With years of remarkable successes in the event space, Achievas Entertainment promises another amazing show with Buju tagged, ‘Sorry I’m Late.’

Speaking with BusinessDay, Executive Director of Achievas Entertainment, Daniel Cole Chiori said this concert is aimed at showcasing the genius of Buju; where he’ll be performing existing hit songs and new songs from his latest body of works; also titled ‘Sorry I’m Late.’

This Concert promises to be star-studded as his friends in the industry are pumped in readiness to support him.

All COVID-19 protocols have been put in place for the event, and tickets will not be sold at the venue.