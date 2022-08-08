Buga singer Kizz Daniel arrested in Tanzania

Nigerian singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has been arrested in Tanzania for failure to perform at the Summer Amplified concert slate for Sunday where he was paid as the headliner of the show.

A video surfaced on social media platforms of the artist being taken into a Tanzanian police truck with angry fans in the background yelling that the artist should apologise to the local fans who turned out only to be disappointed by his no-show.

Earlier, a video of angry fans who were in attendance at the concert was seen throwing objects at the empty stage in protest of the singer’s absence and failure to perform.

Although it is unknown how much was paid to the artist, it has been reported that some fans paid close to $5000 for VIP seats at the show. The show organisers Big Step Consultancy released a statement to the public issuing an apology for the artist’s inability to turn up for the event.

“We would like to assure the entire public and fans who paid and showed up for the event that we are doing all we can to ensure that the appropriate measures are taken to make sure everyone involved is held accountable and our customers and fans are taken care of,” Marilynn Mutendera of Big Step Consultancy said.

Twitter influencer Dipo Awojide on the social platform said that a few weeks ago, Kizz Daniel kept fans waiting in the US for over 5 hours until they started shouting, asking for a refund, and throwing cups on the stage.

The singer just concluded his tour of the United Kingdom and the United States where thousands of fans turned out to watch him perform and recently performed at the Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala, Uganda.

The video of his hit single Buga recently surpassed 40 million views in just one month of its release