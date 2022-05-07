Bruce Onobrakpeya, Mozambican artist take centre stage on Glo-Sponsored CNN African

Nigeria’s legendary artist, Bruce Onobrakpeya will, alongside Lizette Chirrime, a visual artist from Mozambique, take the center stage on this week’s edition of Glo-sponsored African Voices Changemakers on the Cable News Network, CNN.

A printing guru, Onobrakpeya was born 89 years ago in Agbarha-Otor, Delta State. He is a graduate of Art from the former Nigerian College of Arts, Science and Technology, now Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria

With many decades of experience in arts, Onobrakpeya’s outstanding contributions have earned him a place of honour among great artists in Nigeria and beyond the African continent.

His works are currently being showcased on the walls of the National Gallery of Modern Arts, Lagos.

Onobrakpeya whose works have also been exhibited at various places including the Tate Modern in London, the National Museum of African Art of the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., the Malmö Konsthall in Malmö, Sweden, the Virtual Museum of Modern Nigerian Art, also in Lagos, Nigeria among many others, is a specialist in using bronzed lino relief and metal foil.

He has been honoured across the world including the 2006 Human Living Treasure Award by the United Nations Educational and Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the 44th Venice Biennale, and National Creativity award by Federal Government of Nigeria in 2010 among others.

The second guest, 49 years old, Chirrime, is from Mozambique. A resident of Cape Town, South Africa, she focuses on historical and autobiographical works.

Chirrime reflects her trajectory through life as well as her future dreams and aspirations through her works and she specializes in using recycled materials and hides and skin to produce mixed materials. These materials are what she uses to spread messages of hope to the people and generally lift their spirits.

Viewers will enjoy the new episode of the programme on the DSTV channel 401 on Saturday May 7, 2022 at 9.30 a.m. Repeats of the programme will be aired on Sunday at 4.30 a.m., 7.30 a.m., 12.30 p.m., and 7.30 p.m. and on Monday at 4.00 a.m. A two-part 15-minute broadcast of the edition is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday at 6.45 p.m. ​