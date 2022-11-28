Botswana to host annual tourism expo November 29th

All is set for Botswana Travel and Tourism Expo (BTTE), an exciting tourism fair, scheduled to hold from November 29 – December 3, 2022 in Kasane.

The annual tourism expo, organized by Botswana Tourism Organisation (BTO), is aimed at providing an opportunity for the global tourism industry to meet on a one-on-one basis with their Botswana tourism industry counterparts to trade and agree on future tourism packages for global tourists.

Furthermore, the BTTE was established in 2013 with the objectives of establishing a network between local operators and their global counterparts, creating a sales platform for local tour operators to discuss and agree on tour packages and to provide global wholesalers an opportunity to visit Botswana and familiarize them with the various products so they may be able to sell Botswana more and with better confidence.

A total of 140 companies from around the world will be attending and will in turn meet 150 local operators for the unique strategic networking opportunity and special insight into the Botswana Tourism product.

BTTE will host 28 countries from across Africa, Europe, USA, Asia and Australia through the participating agents and buyers. The 2022 BTTE also offers a unique familiarisation tour for the international trade buyers and media to experience ‘first-hand’ the Botswana tourism product to enable them a chance to sell packages to Botswana easily. Fifteen local craft producers and suppliers of other consumable goods and services produced locally will attend the open-air exhibition, intended to bring them closer to the industry, with the aim to promote their various products and services.

Moreover, there are various platforms to network with local travel and tourism companies for product packaging and enhancement; inclusive of Interactive destination workshops, which are curated in a ‘story telling’ format to intensely educate the travel industry about the Botswana tourism product.

The event is open to licensed local tourism operators who have registered for participation.