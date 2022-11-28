Boost for Theatre Arts as alumni tasks students on career path, renovates sick bay, donates medical equipment

It was a memorable moment when the University of Calabar Theatre Arts Alumni Association (UCTAAA), Lagos chapter, rendered an act of charity as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Under the theme, “Theatre Arts, Beyond Dance, and Drama”, the members of the alumni organised a career talk at St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School in Surulere, Lagos. The students were tutored by the facilitators on the importance of theatre as a career and the impact of the industry on society.

The alumni association also refurbished and renovated the school’s sick bay with modern medical equipment. Speaking at the occasion, Michael Odiong, coordinator of the Lagos chapter, reiterated the need to give back to society.

“We decided to facilitate this project in a bid to satisfy the immediate yearnings of the school. Students will have a befitting space for rapid medical response whenever the need arises. The career talk also helped them to have a basic understanding of theatre and the various careers they can earn a living from. They enjoyed it and partook in a short drama presentation by the alumni.”

Corroborating Odiong’s opinion, Rita Amuchienwa, global president of the alumni, highlighted the benefits of choosing Theatre Arts as a career.

“Theatre is a large industry and it attracts huge revenue for the government. From music to arts, dance, and other genres of literature, students can embrace it and follow a profitable career path that will ensure a secure future for them.”

The members of the alumni also distributed gifts items to the students of the school, especially educational materials to encourage their studies.