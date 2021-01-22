BET taps Le Juiice as January 2021 ‘Amplified’ artiste

BET International announced Le Juiice, a French rapper, as the January 2021 “BET Amplified International” artiste. Kicking off a monthlong effort to build awareness around Le Juiice to their core audiences globally, BET International is set to highlight her work in a multitude of ways including programming across linear and digital platforms in regions around the world.

‘Amplified’ artistes are selected based on criteria including their unique sound, transcontinental appeal, and projected impact on the music industry and entertainment industry at-large.

Le Juiice, born Joyce, was raised in Boissy-saint-léger (a suburb of Paris) and always had a love for music and writing. After earning a finance degree, Le Juiice stumbled upon a rap career two years ago after joining her friend on the set of Youtube show, Rentre dans le cercle, where French rapper Fianso encouraged her to try rap after hearing her deep, warm voice. Since birthing Le Juiice, appearances on national TV station, Arte, participating in 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards cyphers and collaborating with Meryl have put her on the map. With several videos, an EP, and a mixtape produced to-date, Le Juiice is on the rise.

Le Juiice is “BET Amplified” International’s fifth honoree, joining the ranks of Tiana Major9, Bosh, Omah Lay, Sampa the Great and “BET Amplified” artistes Pink Sweat$, Masego, Snoh Aalegra, Rema, Lonr., Chika, Coi Leray, and Danileigh.

Launched in January 2020, BET Amplified is a multifaceted campaign that identifies and elevates stars on the rise. Spearheaded by the BET Music Programming team, the goal of ‘Amplified’ artistes is to engage in specialized social and digital activations, giving artistes exposure across all BET channels, and creating unique opportunities for them to engage with audiences across BET’S platform of over 90 million households around the world.