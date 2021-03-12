Anu: Female percussionist on the rise

While watching her electrifying performance on stage with ‘Ekwe’; an Igbo traditional musical instrument made from wood, one wonders aloud how this beautiful woman makes such rhythmic sounds from a mere wooden instrument. Yes, the drums, guitars, pianos and all manner of modern music instruments are everywhere, but she chose the local tool for melody just to promote the rich African cultural heritage.

As well, her dexterity in beating the instrument, her ‘Africanized’ melodies and her energetic dancing steps make her quite unique as she performs. Truly, Ozigbu Samantha Anuoluwapo, who stages as Anu otherwise known as The Lady Ekwe, is not only physically captivating, she has also mastered the art of holding her audience spell-bound while on the wooden music instrument.

The uniqueness of the beautiful lady musician is her artistic perfection and pure dexterity with the Ekwe percussion, which is a male dominated instrument in the Eastern Nigeria where it originated from. But she has broken the jinx and made a forte with the Ekwe amid delivering it perfectly with her velvety voice and energetic performance.

The mastering of her craft and effortless delivery are probably what make the Atudna Entertainment to commit greatly in promoting her across the world.

Overtime, she has assumed the status of the only female percussionist in Nigeria who blends perfectly her velvety voice with energetic performance and deftness on the traditional instrument to deliver excitement to her growing audience.

Of course, with such rare pedigree, her profile is rising as she is yet to be rivaled by another female percussionist who will employ perfect blend of lyrics spiced with African tunes and rhythm to entertain audience across the world and at different international events.

As expected, Anu is enjoying rave reviews on the musical scene and is taking her trade a notch higher as one of the star performers to thrill the international audience in a number of world events in and outside the country.

She hopes to thrill her fans and lover of African rhythm with her enthralling sounds this year.