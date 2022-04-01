Amazon Studios announces opening for first ever Nigerian roles

The first ever Nigerian jobs dedicated to the establishment and development of authentic Nigerian Original series and films have been revealed by Amazon Studios.

The American television and film producers and distributors would join Netflix in tapping into the Nollywood content and driving adoption in both domestic and international markets.

Ned Mitchell, Head of Originals, African and the Middle East, made the announcement on his Linkedin account saying, “ I announce today the first Nigeria roles at Amazon Studios to be dedicated to the creation and development of 100 percent authentic, premium, entertaining and addictive Nigerian Originals,”

Amazon Studios’ Head of Nigerian Originals, Senior Scripted Series Creative Executive, Nigeria, Senior Movies Creative Executive, Nigeria, and Creative Development Coordinator, Africa are among the positions available.

He also said that there are positions available in Cape Town for South Africans, including Senior Scripted Series Development Executive, South Africa, and Senior Unscripted Development Executive, South Africa.