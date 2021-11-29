All eyes on Ibom Christmas festivities

With all her tourism and cultural trappings, Akwa Ibom State has become a destination for those seeking peace with nature, glamorous outings, enthralling cultural fiestas and taste of appetizing culinary specialties.

Once again, there is an opportunity to feel the tourism pulse of the state and relish in her unique offerings as the state is set to welcome visitors to this year’s edition of the Ibom Christmas festivities.

The Ibom Christmas is a must-experience event because the yearly yuletide event leverages entertainment, outdoor catering, arts, and merchant sales to capture the essence of the festive season, amid peace and empowering the people.

The exciting and engaging outing, which commenced in 2019, has grown to become a must-visit for indigenes, visitors and Governor Udom Emmanuel, who founded it.

This year and as usual, the Ibom Christmas festival will run for 32 days starting from Wednesday, December 1, 2021, to Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Of course, it will hold at the Christmas Village, sitting on 11 hectares of landmass at Ibibio Museum Park, along the Udo Udoma Avenue in Uyo, the state capital.

The excitement soars as the days go by with numerous activities. From melodious tunes, DJ showcase, football competitions, cultural performances, merchandise by operators of the stalls spread across the Christmas Village, to photo booths, the 32 days festivities will leave visitors asking for more.

Meanwhile, Orman Esin, Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Akwa Ibom State, is promising a more exciting edition this year, especially with the disruption the pandemic caused last year.

Speaking with the media at the Akwa Ibom House in Victoria Island, Lagos, recently, Esin assured that the state is ready to host Nigeria and the world, amid exciting features in this year’s festival.

He also noted that in addition to the excitement it offers to visitors, the Ibom Christmas this year will also boost revenue for creative entrepreneurs as last year’s edition generated over N2 billion despite Covid-19 challenge.

Reeling out data on the 2020 edition, the commissioner noted that the festival offered over 1,200 direct jobs to youths, supported over 2000 SMEs and thereby empowering them, giving voice to thousands of creative people and helping them to monetize their creative outputs.

“The Ibom Christmas, especially the Christmas Village, is all about putting together SMEs in a location, and ensuring that they get the opportunity to boost their businesses, ensuring they stand strong in the coming year”, the commissioner explained, noting further that the intentional support will help to stimulate the state’s economy.

Considering that, to some extent, normalcy has returned, Esin is wooing tourists, assuring them of world class event, stress free logistics, especially with the award-winning Ibom Air, descent accommodation and partnership with tour operators, who have designed well-planned itinerary to help tourists explore the length and breadth of the state.