Alexis Galleries presents ‘Beauty and Illusion’ by Raji Mohammed

Once again, Alexis Galleries, foremost artists and visual art promoter, is opening its doors to lovers of art and the general public for yet another exciting exhibition.

From Saturday, September 11-18, 2021, the Alexis will be presenting ‘Beauty and Illusion’, a solo exhibition by Raji Mohammed.

The exhibition, which stages as the gallery located at Akin Olugbade Street, Off Idowu Martins, Victoria Island, Lagos, will feature explorative works of Raji Mohammed; as the intriguing works communicate and find personal interpretations through proper judgment.

The artist is not new to the gallery; he has been an in-house talent.

It would be recalled that five years ago the gallery showed Raji’s first solo exhibition titled “Inspired”, with works that were described as “soul music” because of their subtleness and the deep interpretation they give the audience.

Raji Mohammed is a figurative painter who has over the years master his art. He is relentless in training and practicing in a pattern that speaks growth. He has trained under the watchful eyes of great masters, using everyday life occurrences and moods around him as inspirations to produce inspiring works of art. He studied Fine and Applied Art at Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Ijanikin, Lagos, and graduated with a National Certificate in Education (NCE) Fine and Applied Art in 2008. He obtained a ‘Bachelor of Science (Education) Art Education’ degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka Nigeria in 2015.

However, the gallery is promising a grand opening on Septmber11, 2021 from 3 pm-6 pm, while the rest days run from 10 am-6 pm (daily).

There will be an exhibition virtual tour, which will be published on the opening day, on the gallery’s social media handles; Instagram- alexisgalleries, Facebook- Thehomestores & Alexisgalleries.

The exhibition promises to be intriguing for both virtual and live view.

In the tradition of giving some percentage of the exhibition proceeds to the less privilege, Alexis Galleries will be partnering with Cerebral Palsy Center, known as CPCenter. They provide therapy and care for children with CP, grass-roots awareness campaigns facing the challenges of raising children with CP, advocating for help and policy changes in favor of individuals living with CP and other disabilities, by donating part of the exhibition proceeds to its course.

The exhibition is being sponsored by; Pepsi, Tiger, Indomie, Mikano, The Guardian, Wazobia Tv, Cool FM, UPS, Haier Thermocool, Cobranet, Delta Airlines, Aina Blankson, The Homestores, Art Café, Lost In Lagos, Arzeh Integrated Ltd, and AMG Logistics.