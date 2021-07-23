Akuchi Amadi: Rising singer, producer, show promoter

Akuchi Amadi is a multi-talented Nigerian artiste, producer, sound engineer and show promoter who boasts of an impeccable and versatile musical knowledge and strong business background.

His musical career started in 2017 when Olamide, Nigerian hip-hop star, discovered him through his music titled ‘el Chapo ’. Following that discovery, Olamide later featured him in a song titled ‘Underground’.

From then, Akuchi simultaneously featured Olamide on ‘ringi ringi’, which became an instant hit.

In the last five years, Akuchi, who began his journey into music as an intern to one of the biggest music concert companies in the world, has also been featured on several music chart topping songs by other artistes including; Zoro, Wavy the creator and many others.

During his brief hiatus, Akuchi spent quality time learning sound engineering, music producing, show promotion and business. However, he made a major comeback to his music career in 2021 with his recent song titled ‘Solo’, which he self-produced alongside Sigag and Elder Maxwell while the final mixing and mastering was by Mix Monster.

Not resting on his oars, Akuchi comes back stronger, with yet another single titled ‘Whyne’, an Afro-Caribbean inspired sound about a special lady called Titi. Moreover, Whyne brings a totally different perspective of his sound from his last single ‘Solo’.

Obviously, the Imo State-born superstar has proven himself to be resilient, diligent, and ready to rule the music industry.

He is also set to woo fans across the world with his unique sounds amid enthralling stage craft.