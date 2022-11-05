African music stars to perform at “MTV EMAs” 2022

MTV has announced that African stars SPINALL (Nigeria) and Nasty C (South Africa) will be joining Stormzy, GAYLE, OneRepublic, Äyanna, and Kalush Orchestra, as performers at the “MTV EMAs” 2022.

They will join previously announced performers Ava Max, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta, Gorillaz, Lewis Capaldi and Muse. The “MTV EMAs” 2022, hosted by Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, will broadcast live from the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany on November 13, 2022.

Making his EMA debut alongside Äyanna and Nasty C, SPINALL is one of Africa’s most recognisable and successful DJs.

The DJ, producer & songwriter, is well known for his large catalogue of hit singles, his supreme skills on the decks, and being the first Nigerian DJ to tour Africa, UK and the United States including performances at Ends Festival, OneAfrica, Afronation and Glastonbury Festival.

He has also collaborated with the likes of Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Wande Coal, 6lack, Sean Paul, Bastille, Tiwa Savage, Kranium, Omah Lay, Fireboy DML, Adekunle Gold and many more, across his 5 studio albums.

Speaking on the inclusion of African talent to the EMA performers’ lineup, Monde Twala, senior vice president/general manager, Paramount Africa, said, “The inclusion of Nasty C and SPINALL, who will make their EMA debut alongside British born Äyanna, speaks volumes to the growth and popularity of African music globally.

We are confident that they will thrill the award attendees and viewers alike with unforgettable performances and represent the continent proudly. As part of our reimagine Africa narrative, we will continue to push the frontiers, and showcase the impact African music and culture is making across the world.”

SPINALL will be gracing the EMA stage with Äyanna – who showcased both her songwriting and singing prowess on her single “Power (Remember Who You Are)” which is created for the Flipper’s Skate Heist Short Film. The empowering and infectious dance track, which interpolates the memorable keys from Nina Simone’s “Sinnerman,” features French music producer, DJ Snake, and Summer Walker.

Nsikayesizwe David Ngcobo better known by his stage name, Nasty C, is a multi-award-winning South African rapper. His record-breaking sophomore album, “Strings and Bling” has been RISA certified double-platinum with over 90 million streams. The album spawned four multi-platinum singles with “King”, “Jungle”, “Strings And Bling” and “SMA” as well as 6 platinum records and 7 more records off the album that are certified Gold.

His international success hit a high point in recent years with the release of his documentary “Zulu Man in Japan,” and the release of his third album “Zulu Man With Some Power.” The album included collaborations with T.I, Lil Keed, Ari Lennox, Lil Gotit, Tellaman and Rowlene. Nasty C is currently working on his fourth studio album, to be released by Def Jam Records.

Returning to the EMA stage, British musician,Stormzy, is set to release his highly anticipated third album, ‘This Is What I Mean’, on 25 November 2022 via 0207 Def Jam. On the release of his third album, Stormzy stands not only as one of Britain’s most accomplished rappers, but one of its most accomplished musicians of any genre and a cultural icon.

Through his new record, he delivers an undeniable modern classic, effortlessly condensing any number of disparate styles and genres into music which thrillingly broaches any gap between urgent modern treatise, soul and hip-hop. Stormzy is nominated for an EMA 2022 for “Best Longform Video.”

Also making her EMA debut is GAYLE, the fearlessly honest and undeniably magnetic, 18-year-old singer/songwriter. Since making her debut with the boldly confessional “dumbass”—a heavily playlisted track that premiered in early 2020—the Nashville-based musician has independently released a series of singles built on her unfiltered yet beautifully nuanced brand of songwriting.

Newly signed to Atlantic Records, GAYLE is now at work on her debut project. She is nominated for an EMA 2022 for “Best New” and “Best Push.”

GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Julian Lennon, world-renowned model and activist Leomie Anderson, and British singer-songwriter and TikTok Star Sam Ryder will present awards during the “MTV EMAs.” Also, additional presenters will be announced later.

The “MTV EMAs 2022” will broadcast live on Sunday, November 13 on MTV (DStv Channel 130) and MTV Base (DStv Channel 322) with the pre-show at 20:00 WAT and the main show at 21:00 WAT respectively.

Fans can vote for their favourites across 17 gender-neutral categories, including “Best Song,” “Best Artist,” “Best Collaboration,” and two all-new categories “Best Longform Video” and “Best Metaverse Performance,” at www.mtvema.com until November 9, at 11:59pmWAT.

The “MTV EMAs” 2022 is sponsored by Paramount+.