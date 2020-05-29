Africa Magic launches Indomie Owambe Saturday

Africa Magic is partnering with Indomie Noodles to offer Dstv and Gotv customers an authentic African experience at home with the brand new show, Indomie Owambe Saturday, which will broadcast live on Africa Magic Urban (Dstv Channel 153) and Africa Magic Family (Dstv Channel 154 & Gotv Channel 2) from Saturday May 30, 2020 for the next 10 weeks!

“We are pleased to announce Indomie Owambe Saturday which serves as one of our initiatives to ensure that our viewers both young and old remain entertained at home during the current restrictions on public gathering. This brand- new show will broadcast live to our Dstv and Gotv customers, bringing exhilarating live music performances to their TV screens. AM Owambe Saturday will set the stage in the living rooms of our viewers, where they can groove to the best of live bands every Saturday night” says Wangi Mba- Uzoukwu, Channel Director, Africa Magic.

The viewers who miss the usual Live entertainment at their favourite hang-out spots and occasions can tune in to the three- hour- long live broadcast of Owambe session airing every Saturday night from 8:30pm. Viewers should expect high levels of energetic performances by various local live bands such as Rockers Band, Deeagle Band and D Kencords Band and many more! Brought straight to the comfort of their homes.

Indomie Owambe Saturday will be hosted by awardingwinning Radio host and ActorSteve Onu, popularly known as Yaw. He will be bringing on his fun, exciting and engaging personality to enliven the show that’ll leave viewers entertained and excited every Saturday night.

According to Tope Ashiwaju, group public relations manager, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, makers of Indomie Noodles, “As our team works on ground to get Nigerians their favourite Indomie Noodles, we also understand that food and entertainment go handin-hand hence the decision to take up the headline sponsorship of this innovative media asset.”

He pointed out that the unexpected changes brought about by the pandemic have forced most of us to stay at home, adding that Indomie is indeed proud to partner with Dstv to bring Nigerians’ their favourite Owambe Saturday parties in the comfort of their homes with love and happiness. Mr. Ashiwaju hinted that “as a brand, we are committed to making life better by ensuring that Nigerians gets good nutrition, great entertainment and unlimited fun at all times”.

Stay connected or reconnect on any of these Dstv packages – Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam and Yanga; and Gotv packages – Max and Jolli to get your allaccess tickets to the Owambe Saturday groove.

Viewers at home will get the opportunity to share video clips of them having a good time to the live band music via social media platforms, which will be displayed live on their TV screens during the show. For more information, visit www. africamagic. tv and follow the social media updates on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook using the hashtags #Amowambe.

Also, download the Mydstv app or Mygotv app from the IOS and Android store for selfservice options.