Adekunle Gold announces ‘Catch Me If You Can – The Tour’

Adekunle Gold, international Afropop sensation, has announced the Catch Me If You Can – The Tour. Produced by Live Nation and Duke Concept, Adekunle Gold’s 19-city tour kicks off on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Big Night Live in Boston, MA, making stops across the U.S. and Canada in New York, Toronto, Denver and more before wrapping up in Edmonton, AB at Union Hall on Friday, July 8, 2022.

Nigerian born and bred, Adekunle Gold is one of the most recognizable and exciting pioneers of the vibrant Afropop genre, currently dominating airwaves across the globe – mixing Afrobeat with pop, hip-hop and R&B influences, he is one of the most elegant and innovative artistes to come out of Africa.

Since releasing his first single ‘Sade’, a love song, which sampled instrumentals from One Direction’s ‘Story of My Life’, Adekunle has gone on to release four albums – including Gold, which debuted at #7 on the Billboard World Albums Chart, About 30, which was shortlisted for the GRAMMY Best World Album, whilst AfroPop Vol 1 has amassed over 228 million streams and included the global hit records ‘Okay’ and ‘Something Different’.

In February 2022 he released his new album Catch Me If You Can (on Afro Urban Records via Platoon), which includes collaborations with an array of world-class talent including; Ty Dolla $ign, Stefflon Don, Fatoumata Diawara and Fousheé and the hit singles ‘It Is What It Is’, ‘Sinner’ ft Lucky Daye and ‘High’ ft Davido. The new project showcases more of Adekunle Gold’s signature, one-of-a-kind combination of addictive melodies and razor sharp lyricism that has earned him a legion of fans across the world and 100s of millions of global streams.

Meanwhile, tickets for the tours will go on sale starting April 8, 2022 on Catch.ag