2021 Africa Tourism Leadership Forum set for Kigali this November

The 4th edition of Africa Tourism Leadership Forum & Awards (ATLF) will convene in Rwanda from November 24 to 27, 2021. This years’ hybrid event (in-person and virtual) will incorporate Rwanda Travel Week with strict enforcement of Covid-19 protocols.

To be held in collaboration with Rwanda Development Board, Rwanda Convention Bureau, Rwanda Chamber of Tourism, Mastercard Foundation, and BDO South Africa, ATLF 2021 is themed, “Harnessing intra-Africa travel for innovative recovery in Africa’s travel and tourism sector”. According to Kwakye Donkor, chief executive officer, Africa Tourism Partners (ATP), the lead convener of the Forum, ATLF 2021 is scheduled to take place in the last quarter of the year in order to allow as many delegates as possible to travel and connect in Rwanda following continuous relaxation of travel restrictions and owing to reduction of COVID 19 cases globally.

ATLF is a flagship event on the Africa tourism calendar that has played a substantial role in advancing intra-Africa travel growth, youth and women empowerment, intra-Africa travel facilitation and business-to-business networking. It is the only Pan-African public-private tourism leadership annual gathering convened and hosted in Africa, by Africans and for Africans. Merged with the Rwanda Travel Week, this year’s forum will provide another Pan-African platform for in-person exhibition as well as the Gala Dinner for the annual Africa Tourism Leadership Awards Ceremony. This will bring together Africa tourism industry players together to network and discover new opportunities in a changing world.

The deadline for the entries for Africa Tourism Leadership Awards was on October 25, 2021. An announcement of the top three finalists of each category was made on November 5, 2021 with the announcement of winners at ATLF Awards Dinner on November 27, 2021 in Kigali, Rwanda, together with the top three finalists of the Africa Youth in Tourism Innovators Challenge winners. All stakeholders and attendees are encouraged to submit their entries or register respectively via: www.tourismleadershipforum.africa.