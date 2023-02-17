Radisson Collection comes to Abuja with luxury lifestyle

If you have visited any of the over 30 Radisson Collections across the world, you will marvel at the very high and sustained level of leisure, purposefully curated for the discerning guests.

From Berlin, Milan, Manchester, Venice, Moscow, Riyadh, Stockholm, Copenhagen, London and other destinations where Radisson Collection has berthed, the magnificence of the iconic properties speak volumes on attention to details in offering guests premium leisure.

Moreover, Radisson Collection, which is, no doubt, the most luxurious of the many brands of Radisson Hotel Group; a global hotel chain, features a new generation of iconic properties in one-of-a-kind spaces.

In the collection are exceptional hotels, with no two ever the same and each with a unique character authentic to its locality.

Again, the modern designs of Radisson Collection blend elegance in form and function, making each hotel the ultimate destination for those who value vibrant and luxury lifestyle.

With all these going for Radisson Collection, and also riding on the success of its nine properties across three brands, Radisson Hotel Group is expanding its portfolio in Nigeria with the introduction of the first Radisson Collection in Abuja, (being the third in the country), the Nigerian capital city and governmental powerhouse.

The partnership deal for the new hotel, which is named Radisson Collection Hotel & Conference Center, Abuja, was signed recently at the Ikoyi, Lagos headquarters of Avalon Intercontinental Nigeria Limited, the owners of the hotel and Radisson Hotel Group, the managers.

Of course, the new development will enable Abuja to join prime destinations of RHG, while placing the global hotel chain firmly on track to achieve 15 hotels in Nigeria by 2025.

The latest and most luxurious outlet is located next to the Presidential Palace in Maitama District, one of the most sought after and exclusive areas in Abuja.

The hotel will be a 45-minute drive from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, amid proximity, major attractions such as Wuse Market, the city’s most popular market, Jabai Boat Club, a water based recreational facility and family entertainment center, among others.

When completed the new-build and Abuja’s first luxury hotel will offer 249 well-appointed rooms, ranging from standard, apartments to lofts and presidential suites.

Spanning across almost 3000 square meters, the meeting spaces of Radisson Collection Hotel & Conference Center, Abuja, will consist of a dividable conference hall, five meeting rooms, a board room, as well as a pre-function area.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Lagos, Erwan Garnier, senior director, development, Africa at Radisson Hotel Group, said:“With a vast potential for significant scale, both Nigeria and its capital city, Abuja have been identified as key markets within our robust development strategy to reach 150 hotels across Africa within the next five years. It is an honor to kick start the year by introducing our beloved luxury lifestyle brand for experience-driven travelers to the city of Abuja as its first luxury hotel.”

Ramsay Rankoussi, vice president, development, Africa & Turkey at Radisson Hotel Group, said:“We are proud to continue our long-standing relationship with Avalon Intercontinental Nigeria Limited, leaders in the hospitality industry with whom we currently operate three hotels in Lagos. About 65 percent of our hotel owners have more than one property with Radisson Hotel Group, which is a testament to our commendable owner retention.”

On his part, Tajudeen Owoyemi, chairman, Avalon Intercontinental Nigeria Limited, said, “We are delighted to be extending our partnership with Radisson Hotel Group with the addition of Radisson Collection Hotel & Conference Center, Abuja to our collective portfolio. Together, we will be uplifting the hospitality landscape of Abuja by debuting a luxury lifestyle hotel offering like no other within the city.”

Speaking further, the Avalon chairman disclosed that the signing corresponded with the groundbreaking ceremony in Abuja and that the project, a 10-storey building with two basements, will be delivered in 36 months from February 2023.

The RHG team also disclosed some other world class facilities at the new-build hotel. There are wide-ranging dining outlets, a lobby lounge and coffee bar, as well as a business class lounge providing the ideal menu and venue for a quick meal or business meeting. The all-day dining, specialty, and roof top restaurants will offer tailored and unforgettable dining experiences. To unwind, guests will be able to relax on the pool deck and bar or enjoy their favorite workout or treatment at the onsite fitness and wellness facilities. The hotel’s onsite night club will be a new addition to Abuja’s social scene.

Radisson Collection hotels are made up of iconic properties in unique locations. Each hotel is authentic to the destination while offering the brand’s hallmarks of signature dining, local art, and experiences to create genuine connections.