Looking to unwind? Delos Chang shares 5 places on earth to visit

Everyone needs some ‘me time’, some downtime to recharge, especially if you are a hardworking entrepreneur. Running a business is extremely demanding and taking some time off helps you refocus and rejuvenate your energy. It also creates space to think about new ideas.

Delos Chang, entrepreneur and investor, provides a guide on how to unwind and the best spots to do so.

According to Chang, the world is full of great places that help you achieve absolute peace of mind. If you’re looking for places to get away to, here are five places he recommends that are ideal for some time away from the fast buzz of the business world. These, to him, are the most peaceful places to collect your thoughts.

Ubud, Bali

A popular tourist destination, but it’s not short of peace and panoramic views that will take out the stress in your mind and replace it with the beauty of this paradise. Indulge in the local delicacies or de-stress with a visit to the popular Yoga Barn.

Iceland

Little piece of heaven it is. Located in Europe, Iceland defines what beauty is. You don’t just get to see the incredible ocean views but you can visit the Golden Circle Lights. If you like fishing, strap in as Iceland has some of the quaintest fishing spots.

Koh Phi Phi, Thailand

Located just a short flight away from Bangkok, the islands of Koh Phi Phi are home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Take a tour of beautiful Bamboo Island or participate in the immensely popular local diving culture.

Tulum, Mexico

Right on the Caribbean coastline, the town is known for its beaches and beautiful sceneries such as the ancient ruins at the Mayan port city. An area rich in culture and wonder that you’ll fit right in.

Quebec City, Canada

If your ideal getaway isn’t a secluded island somewhere but a city, Quebec is the city for you. You get the best of the city life and a combination of mountains, lakes and forests to explore. A picturesque destination that will give you the much-needed rest.

Freedom is one of Delos Chang’s highest values and everyone can all agree that no matter how successful we are in the world of business, there will always be a time when we want to be free from ourselves and just relax.