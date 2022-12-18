Glamour as CMD Food Tour fourth edition holds in Abuja

The fourth edition of the CMD Food Tour was recently held in Abuja. The food tour, which has become an avenue for countries from Africa, the Caribbean and Asia to showcase the whole gamut of their tourist attractions and business opportunities, was well attended with business men and guests from the diplomatic community.

The 4th edition explored culinary culture, cuisines and drinks of participating countries. Guests had the opportunities to taste delicacies from these countries.

African countries like Ghana, Uganda, Rwanda, Cote D’Ivoire, Botswana, Trinidad and Tobago and others, used the 4th edition of the Food Tour to promote their various countries.

The CMD Food Tour, according to the managing director of CMD tourism and Trade Enterprises, Cecile Duombe Mambo, was conceptualized to showcase the food culture and cuisines, dance, traditional wears, and entertainment industry of African, Caribbean and Asian countries. The theme for this year’s (4th) edition is: A journey through Africa, the Caribbean and Asia.

Speaking at the occasion, Nelson Ocheger, High Commissioner of Uganda to Nigeria, said Uganda has evolved into a peaceful, secure and stable country as indicated in the key indices of development.

He said the country was also ready to do business. His words: “The country is peaceful, secure, and stable, and evidence of socioeconomic transformation is seen in the fields of Education, Health, Infrastructure, Power supply, ICT development, Manufacturing and Agro-processing and industrialization, market expansion, among others.

The economy is fully liberalized and vibrant. The macro-economic, monetary, and fiscal policies are sound, and the fundamentals of the economy are robust and stable. This has resulted in the exponential growth of FDI in the Country.

Read also: Arla Foods empowers dairy farmers with finance

There is no hindrance to the repatriation of profits in foreign currency. Inflation remains in the single digit. The cost of doing business is meager and attractive with minimal administrative formalities. There are vast opportunities for trade, investment, and industrialization.

Despite the challenges imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, tourism has bounced back to become a leading foreign exchange earner and a key economic growth and development sector.”

The Cote D’Ivoire ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Kalilou Traore said his country has much to offer in the area of tourism: “A seaside tourism available to you, with huge beaches, fine sand between the sea and the lagoon, seaside sites with unusual and varied charms to discover and explore in order to better appreciate this treasure of beauty (Abidjan, Grand Bassam, Assinie, Lahou, Fresco, Sassandra, San-Pedro.”

Visitors to the event also watched a special documentary by the Rwandan tourism board on the gorilla naming ceremony.

Pule Mphothwe, ambassador of Botswana to Nigeria, while speaking on his country and the business prospect said: “Tourism remains one of the key sectors that contribute immensely to Botswana’s economic development; it is the second largest contributor to Botswana’s GDP.

In this regard, Botswana has dedicated 38 percent of its total land area to national parks, reserves, and wildlife management areas.

We are committed to expanding our Tourism with a deliberate intention to promote investment in this sector, therefore we are aggressively expanding our Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) opportunities, Lodges, agro-tourism, and Medical Tourism among others.

Our objective is to ensure that Botswana remains a premier tourist destination of choice and an investment venue and continues to attract international tourism events.”

The event also saw fashion and traditional dance displays by troupes from different countries.