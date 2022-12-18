Botswana woos investors beyond tourism at CMD Food Tour

Bostwana has expressed its commitment to work with investors willing to invest in the country’s diverse and large natural resources. This was disclosed by Ambassador Gomotsang C. Kealeboga-Nkanga, the country’s acting high commissioner to Nigeria, during the 2022 CMD Food Tour of Africa, the Caribbean and Asia recently held in Abuja.

In her speech, the acting high commissioner said tourism remains one of the key sectors that contributes immensely to Botswana’s economic development but that the country was also pursuing development and investment in other key sectors of the economy. “Tourism is the second largest contributor to Botswana’s GDP. In this regard, Botswana has dedicated 38 percent of its total land area to national parks, reserves, and wildlife management areas,” she said.

“We are committed to expanding our Tourism with a deliberate intention to promote investment in this sector, therefore we are aggressively expanding our Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) opportunities, lodges, agro-tourism, and medical tourism among others.

“Our objective is to ensure that Botswana remains a premier tourist destination of choice, and an investment venue and continues to attract international tourism events.

Botswana hosted the Africa Tourism Leadership Forum in October 2022. Furthermore, we remain focused on wildlife protection, environment conservation, and the preservation of cultural heritage and cultural activities. Our revised Tourism Policy aspires for a diversified tourism sector from wildlife into culture, religion, heritage, sports, art, and folklore to name but a few.

“This diversification agenda is operationalized through the Community-Based Natural Resources Management (CBNRM) programme whereby communities are core actors and beneficiaries of the value chains created.”

The ambassador used the opportunity to invite toursits to Botswana saying the country offers an opportunity to experience the world’s largest inland Delta- the Okavango, the world’s second-largest game reserve – the Central Kalahari Game Reserve, the astoundingly prolific wildlife of the Chobe National Park, and many more unimaginable areas of interest that would attract any tourist’s eye.

On investment in other sectors of the economy, Ambassador Kealeboga-Nkanga said: “For those interested in investment, Botswana offers opportunities in mining and resource beneficiation (Diamonds, copper, nickel, iron ore, coal, salt & soda ash, manganese), energy (solar, biogas, biodiesel, electricity generation, coal to liquids), manufacturing (pharmaceuticals, electrical & electronics, vehicles & vehicle components, etc.) agribusiness (Small stock, beef, horticulture, aquaculture) and services (IFSC, Business Services, BPO, ICT, Tourism).”

Guests and participants were welcomed to the Botswana stand by the mission’s charge d’affaires Roy Paya. He showed them some products and investment opportunities in Botswana.