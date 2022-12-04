Ablade Glover trails journey in arts with The passage of time

If you are a visual art lover or collector, who is hoping to meet a legendary African artist or acquire, at least, a work by the artist, the opportunity is at your doorstep.

Ablade Glover, Ghana-born African living art legend, is in town. The 88 years old painter and art grandmaster is coming to town to share his seven decades of successful art career, spanning academia, studio practice and mentorship.

He is in Lagos with a solo exhibition titled ‘The passage of time’, which will be held at Hourglass Gallery, Victoria Island, Lagos, from December 4-19, 2022 and it is curated by Maeva Sabot.

The artist, whose contemporaries in Nigeria include first generation artists such as Bruce Onobrakpeya, Kolade Oshinowo, Demas Nwoko, late Yusuf Grillo, among others, is presenting 45 works across 15 years at the exhibition, as well as bearing his mind on issues, expressing himself, engaging the mind and exciting the viewers with the works.

The works are presented in series including; markets, market queens, a group, which his mother once belonged to, people, forests, among other works.

Offering reasons the exhibition is a must-see, Hourglass Gallery noted that the artist is presenting a piece of himself with a variety of artworks spanning the last fifteen years of his creative journey.

For those who know the artist and probably have some of his works in their possession, the gallery disclosed that the works are recent pieces, though along his familiar themes, yet with new insights.

Of course, the artist will be on hand at the exhibition to offer insights into his creative process, not just for the past fifteen years, but for the seven decades he has worked.

Speaking during a pre-opening media chat, Glover expressed delight to be in Nigeria and also refreshing the art scene with works from his creative juice.

At the event, the artist took time to explain most of the works and the series they belong to, revealing his journey in the arts, contacts with top personalities including pioneer president of Ghana, scholarship, among other developments that combined to shape the artist he has become today.

“Hopefully, this exhibition can enhance the appreciation of Ablade Glover’s genius. Genius is not a word to be taken lightly.

“But Glover is probably one of the most influential African artists of the last century. He has brought energy, light and dynamism to the exploration of African-ness and womanhood,” the gallery said.

The exhibition also features a book presentation. The book on the artist, Crowd & Queens, The art of Ablade Glover, written by Dozie Igweze, which is on display at the exhibition, is a further spice to the event.

Speaking on the book, Igweze, the author, noted that he has followed Glover over two decades and has known him well enough to write a book about him.

The book, which is well-written amid matching pictures of the artist, captures Glover’s life, his career, and other important events surrounding his successful career.