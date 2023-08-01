Insecurity: Borno, Benue tops 2,206 media reported deaths in Nigeria

Borno and Benue states took the most casualties for the largest number of deaths reported by the media from April to June 2023, according to a report published by the Enough is Enough organisation (EiE).

In the report titled “Media Reported Killings in Nigeria” EiE stated that during this period, there were 2,206 reported deaths resulting from various violent activities, including banditry, terrorism, armed robberies, abductions, and gang clashes.

Borno and Benue States suffered the most casualties, with 470 and 288 lives lost, respectively. Plateau State also experienced significant casualties, with 231 reported deaths during the same period. These states were heavily affected by the Boko Haram insurgency and banditry attacks.

Other states in the North West, North East, and North Central regions also witnessed significant loss of lives, with Zamfara, Niger, Kaduna, Taraba, Nasarawa, and Imo States reported to have had 195, 173, 128, 113, 81, and 73 deaths, respectively.

Boko Haram, a terrorist group seeking the establishment of Islamic law in northern Nigeria, has been responsible for numerous killings since the early 2000s. The group gained global attention in 2014 when they kidnapped over 270 schoolgirls from Chibok, leading to the #BringBackOurGirls social media campaign. Despite being declared “technically defeated” at times, the group still contributes to the high death toll in the country.

Among the casualties were 74 security personnel, including customs officers, police officers, and soldiers, who lost their lives while protecting the nation and its citizens.

The report by EiE revealed that out of the 2,206 deaths, 1,406 were civilians, 367 were Boko Haram members, 223 were terrorists, and 53 were cultists. Additionally, 33 police officers, 39 soldiers, and 13 members of IPOB (Indigenous People of Biafra) were among the fatalities.

The North Central region recorded the highest number of deaths, with 811 people killed, followed by the North East with 617 deaths and the North West with 477 deaths.

In the southern part of the country, the South East reported 125 deaths, primarily due to attacks by IPOB/ESN (Eastern Security Network), unknown gunmen, and kidnappers, while the oil-rich South-South region had 98 deaths.

The South West region had the lowest death toll during the same period, with 78 reported deaths.

The report emphasises the importance of equipping the military and adopting non-military tactics to address the insecurity in the country. According to the Global Terrorism Index report, Nigeria lost $40.6 billion worth of investment in 2020 due to insecurity.

The situation calls for urgent action, especially from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to address the worrying trend of violence and deaths in the country, particularly in the North-Central region.