How four persons tweeting in room caused a ‘Youthquake’ in Nigeria’s politics

After learning that Tinubu had been chosen to lead my beloved nation of Nigeria, this is a unique Wednesday for me.

At the time, I was overcome with emotions equal to those I experienced when I first tried my least favourite fruit, “Mangoes,” years ago (as delicious as that fruit appears to be, I am always left speechless about the taste). That’s not the topic of discussion today, though.

I choose to go to the library to get a book for the day after getting up to start my daily routine. I remembered what I had learned from each book I had pierced as I moved my fingertips across my collection (this has been my library tradition for a few years now, and I do this for at least 10 books each day).

Nigerians have realised they can make positive changes, particularly after the Labour Party won Lagos in the presidential elections

I instantly remembered reading the book “Youthquake” a few years ago. I took it up and followed tradition by referencing what I had learned from Edward Paige’s book, which merely explores the demographics of Africa and what they signify for the continent both now and in the future.

When I was writing my citation, I suddenly felt energised and excited because it completely dawned on me what the Nigerian Youths had accomplished that had never been seen before, which I shall summarise in the next sentences.

1. A year ago, nobody imagined the change to be in this direction. This 2023 presidential election is responsible for Nigeria’s political system departing from its traditional norms.

2. No one should remain mired in the past. The youth will play a significant role in the political and economic changes needed for Nigeria to enter a new era.

3. With all eyes on the Nigerian Supreme Court, I no longer believe that certain things cannot occur in Nigeria. There would be a change from the norm.

4. Intense transformation has occurred in Nigeria.

For our International audience, whose interest in Nigerian politics has grown by 7.5% since the 2023 presidential election, it would be wonderful to provide some statistics on youth percentage among eligible voters in Nigeria.

This is according to a BRIU survey. The distribution by age group is shown in the registration statistics that the election umpire “INEC” issued.

According to the data, 39.65% of the 37,060,399 registered voters are between the ages of 18 and 34, 35.75% are between the ages of 35 and 49, 18.94% are between the ages of 50 and 69, and 5.66% are over the age of 70.

As Dakuku Peterside, former director general, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Administration (NIMASA) said, “if you extend the definition of young to age 49, it is a population you must recognise,” whether you selected 39.65% or 75.4%. The key to achieving this is encouraging young people to vote.

And combining their voices into a single, cogent voice in support of political ideologies and ideologues they believe will not only stop Nigeria’s descent into perdition but also drastically alter its course, repositioning it as a nation that fully realises its enormous potential for the good of all.

Although Nigerian youths may not have yet achieved their goals of their preferred Presidential Candidate in Peter Obi, the bulk of them have behaved in a very exemplary manner.

There were no threats or acts of violence.

One of the most significant symbols of Nigeria’s democracy is Jennifer.

Mrs. Jennifer Efidi, who was attacked on February 9 in an attempt to prevent her from voting, stood her ground, returned after receiving medical attention, and cast her ballot despite the hostile climate, bullying, and physical threats that caused some of them to not vote and a few injuries.

Until the early hours of the day after the election, some polling units had persons in large numbers waiting for the procedure to be finished.

In the Youthquake quest, a child of nobody can rise to prominence. with outcomes like a senate candidate who had been unsuccessful for 16 years winning a governor. Legislators were defeated by a bus driver, and a cyclist.

Be aware that despite not joining forces with any other political parties, the Labour Party resisted the two powerful forces (PDP and APC).

The option to base judgements on people rather than parties has gotten off to a strong start, with candidates from smaller political parties winning 42 seats in the National Assembly.

On March 11th, 2023, there will be elections for the state house of representatives and the governor. The Youthquake is still erupting.

Let us get a global perspective on Youthquake, where young people had an impact on election results.

The 2008 campaign and election of former US President Barack Obama, which was fueled by youth, is arguably the most well-known.

Another instance of the phrase “youthquake” came when young people in the UK witnessed the British Labour Party deny the Conservative Party the anticipated majority victory in 2017.

Let’s begin by going back to the “EndSARS movement” era, which established that for the youth in Nigeria, as the place where their political consciousness to push change was created.

It is now simpler to channel youths’ enthusiasm. The main reason is that they are enduring most of Nigeria’s serious problems.

Now that they can feel the heat, they realise how important it is to save the nation from an impending disaster. They are starting to relate their numerous issues to ineffective leadership.

Mass unemployment, but especially massive youth unemployment, which is crippling many young people, along with national insecurity, poor quality education from primary to university level—with the ASUU strike being a common feature of university education in Nigeria—endemic corruption, and a lack of economic opportunities are some of these issues. Youths have reverted to their default positions.

The Youthquake is still erupting with the governorship elections. Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Ondo, and Osun do not have governorship elections on the 25th of February. BRIU performed a 400–450 poll throughout all 29 states in which governorship elections would take place. In all parts, BRIU had solutions, albeit at varying speeds.

Compared to 43% for presidential elections, just 11 states—Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Borno, Kano, Kebbi, Lagos, Rivers, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara—had more than 50% of respondents express interest in voting.

Other study results indicate that those without PVC regret voting in the elections for 3-5 different reasons.

Know that changing Nigeria’s fate is a marathon, not a sprint.

The leaders of the ruling party and main opposition tried to minimise the efforts of the young people getting together to convey their demands for a better Nigeria by saying things like, “four persons tweeting in a room,” which was never the case.

They tried everything to downplay the efforts of young Nigerians, but on February 25th, a new Nigeria was born.

The Youthquake eruption continues.