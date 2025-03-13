Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has pledged to revitalise the Biu Dam affer 30 years of abandonment to enhance irrigation farming in the southern part of the state.

Zulum made this commitment during a traditional homage to the Emir of Biu, Mai Mustapha Umar Mustapha II, at his palace in Biu, as part of his two-day working visit to the area.

According to him, The Biu Dam is a key focus of Governor Zulum’s administration which is dedicated to completing such projects to tackle perennial water scarcity issues in Biu and the neighbouring local governments.

Zulum highlighted that his administration is placing significant emphasis on irrigation farming as part of its efforts to improve food security and provide sustainable livelihoods for victims of Boko Haram insurgency.

Addressing the Emir of Biu, the governor assured, “I want to assure you that we will revitalise the Biu Dam to bolster irrigation farming in your emirate. Agriculture is one of the cardinal pillars of my administration and we will continue to invest in the sector to ensure food security in the state.”

The governor also announced that more development projects will be rolled out in the area before the end of his tenure.

He emphasised the importance of unity among political leaders in the state, which he believes will result in increased opportunities and prosperity for Borno.

“It is heartwarming to say that we in Borno State are not experiencing political crisis. Our national and state assembly members as well as other political office holders are united. We attend programmes together and collectively take decisions for the betterment of our state,” Zulum stated.

In response, Mai Mustapha Umar Mustapha II, the Emir of Biu, commended the governor for the execution of numerous people-oriented projects in his emirate.

He also praised Governor Zulum for launching the 1 billion naira empowerment programme which aims to support youths and other vulnerable individuals in the area.

