World Chocolate Day: Peak to create delightful memories for families

In a bid to mark the 2021 World Chocolate Day, Peak Chocolate has called on all chocolate lovers across the country to commemorate the day by joining its campaign to create a delightful and memorable family moment.

The World Chocolate Day, also known as International Chocolate Day, is an annual global celebration of chocolate every July 7 since 2009.

Peak Chocolate will showcase different ways to enjoy the brand while having fun today July 7.

Several events have been lined up to celebrate the day. There will be major activations in key cities across the country, where the brand will delight its consumers with amazing chocolate tasting experiences.

There will also be digital conversations on social media, highlighting the versatility and health benefits of chocolate and in particular, Peak Chocolate; and the deployment of huge inflatable World Chocolate Day balloons across high traffic areas in activated cities.

Speaking on the campaign, Grace Onwubuemeli, marketing manager, Peak Milk, stated that every year on July 7, the World Chocolate Day allows chocolate lovers around the world to indulge in their favourite treat, and because Chocolate is both comfort food and a special occasion luxury, many people often have positive memories of their chocolate treats.

“Having a bite or sip of chocolate takes us right back to the good old days. Chocolate is truly the universal language of love and happiness,” she said.

“We want to showcase Peak Chocolate as the brand that helps our customers create amazing memories so they can go ahead and indulge without guilt on this day,” Onwubuemeli further said.

“With Peak Chocolate, families can enjoy exciting moments and just have fun,” she added.

The celebration will also feature ‘Chocolate Takeover’ with Chef Cupid who will create three unique recipes using Peak Chocolate.

These recipes are to be recreated by chocolate lovers as Peak Chocolate will be rewarding the best entries with shopping vouchers.

On World Chocolate Day July 7, there will be an Instagram live session on Peak Chocolate’s Instagram page, to be hosted by the delectable Kiekie. It will feature Chocolate Trivia, where questions about chocolate, Peak Chocolate among others, will be asked, and correct answers will also be rewarded with shopping vouchers.