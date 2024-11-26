Women farmers demand action against violence to protect women farmers

Omolara Svensson, the national coordinator, Nigerian Women for Agriculture Progressive and Development Initiative (NWAPDI), has called for urgent intervention in resources to prevent violence against women in the agriculture sector.

The national president made the call in her speech titled ‘Preventing Violence Against Women and Giris In Nigerian Agriculture’ at a one-day ‘train the trainers workshop’ in Abuja on Monday.

She said the event was part of activities to mark ‘the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Violence’ tagged ‘Lighting the Way for Change’ spanning from November 25th to December 3rd.

“As part of the 16 Days of Activism, NWAPDI is hosting training events across Nigeria, uniting farmers, community leaders,and advocates to amplify the voices of women in agriculture.”

“These 16 days are a symbol of what we must do every single day of the year, Speak out, Offer support and Take action through rallies,workshops,and advocacy efforts.”

In her words, women make up 86 percent of the agricultural labor force, yet many face harassment, violence,and exploitation as they strive to feed our nation. This violence occurs in the fields,at the markets, homes,and in spaces were women should feel safe and supported.

In her call to action, Svensson called for urgent need for resources and support, noting that preventing violence requires more than words , it demands resources, commitment and actions

“NWAPDI stands firm in the belief that no woman, should be forced to choose between feeding her family and protecting herself from harm.”she said

She defined gender-based violence as not just a moral falling, but a systemic issue that denies women the dignity, safety and opportunities they deserve.

In her address of welcome, Harirat Ladi, North Central zonal coordinator said the goal of the event was to create a safer,more equitable environment for women and youth in agriculture.

“As we all know,agriculture is the backbone f our economy,providing livelihoods for millions of Nigerians.

“However,the women and youth who contribute significantly to this sector are often subjected to violence, harassment,and exploitation.This. is unacceptable, and it’s time for us to take action.”

