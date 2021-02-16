Wheat production requires stakeholders partnership to meet national demand – Kano State Governor

Partnership among stakeholders in wheat production value chains is required in boosting the quest by Nigeria to be self-sufficiency in the production of the commodity, according to Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The Governor said that such partnership would go a long way in stimulating national production of the commodity, just as it has done in the case of rice in the country.

He made the call on Monday during a ‘Kano Wheat Farmers Field Day’ organized by the Flour Milling Association of Nigeria (FMON) held in Dambatta Local Government Area, in the outskirt of the state.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, stated that the selection of wheat as one of it is promoting under its Agriculture Development Program was deliberate, considering the importance of the which the commodity could have on the nation’s move for food security.

He disclosed that the State Government would continue to engage with development partners, community and farmer-based organizations in the provision of enabling environment that will support local production of wheat through the provision of production inputs to enhance the productivity of the farmers.

Read Also: Cocoa farmers in Edo lament neglect by govt

The governor commended the Federal Government for its laudable support to agriculture and also applauds the Flour Milling Association of Nigeria for engaging farmers through implementing an intensive out-grower program.

He noted that the inputs, such as the loans given to farmers in local government areas, such as Dambatta, Garun Mallam, Bunkure, Kura, and Ajingi, had greatly helped the farmers.

In his address at the occasion, Minister Of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono urged the Wheat Farmers to increase the yield, noting that every year Nigeria makes up for the production deficit by importing the product from other countries.

“In the last 4 years, Wheat worth about 2.2 trillion Naira was imported, but we have put in place measures to increase wheat production so as to reduce the import bill.

“There is need for the availability of seeds and creation of small scale industries through massive investment in the wheat value chain in order to reduce the importation of the cereal”, Nanono stated

Speaking earlier, the President, Wheat Farmers Association of Nigeria, Salim Muhammad that the event was organized to demonstrate that by applying best agricultural practices wheat can grow effectively in Nigeria.

He therefore appealed to the Federal and State Governments to support the wheat farming sector with integrated mechanized equipment.

The occasion was attended by the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Agricultural Institutions, Munir Babba Dan Agundi, Head. Flour Milling Association of Nigeria Wheat Development Program, Sarah Huber, and President, All Farmers Association Of Nigeria, Faruk Rabi’u Mudi