We must make agric attractive, innovative for young people – Sanwo-olu

Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, First Lady of Lagos State

Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State First Lady, has called on government at all levels to make agriculture attractive, innovative and sustainable for young people to take it up as a profession.

Sanwo-Olu, who made the call during her speech at the Lagos Agric Scholars Quiz Competition and induction of students into the Young Farmers Club – under the renewed hope initiative held recently in Ikeja, said Lagos is committed to providing the necessary support ensure that youths in the state have the right opportunities and resources to thrive in agriculture.

Speaking on the induction of students into the farmers club, she said the Renewed Hope Initiative is a testament to the unwavering commitment of Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady of Nigeria to improving the lives of families and future generations across various sectors, including fashion, empowerment, agriculture, and more.

According to her, the idea of introducing the students to home farming through the Young Farmers Club is an excellent way of investing in children through agriculture.

“With this initiative, the First Lady of Nigeria is not just planting seeds in the soil, but she is sowing seeds of hope, resilience, and economic prosperity for our nation.”

She noted that agriculture is backbone of the country’s economy that has sustained the nation for decades through the provision of food, employment, and raw materials for industry.

However, she says despite modernisation and rapid urbanisation, it is vital for the country to continue finding ways to make agriculture attractive, innovative, and sustainable for the younger generation, noting that the newly established club plays a pivotal role.

“By reviving the culture of farming in our schools, we are inspiring our children to see farming not just as a profession, but as a key driver of economic diversification and national development.”

“Through this initiative, we are equipping our students with the skills and knowledge to explore modern farming techniques, mechanization, and sustainable agricultural practices that can transform Nigeria’s agricultural landscape.”

Sanwo-Olu stated that she is filled with optimism with the induction of the students. “These students represent the next generation of agricultural innovators. They are the ones who will help solve challenges such as food insecurity, climate change, and unemployment by embracing agriculture as both a business and a tool for nation-building.”

She commended the Ministry of Agriculture and all the stakeholders involved for supporting the laudable initiative while also congratulating the students who were inducted.

“You have the power to change the narrative of agriculture in Nigeria. Take this opportunity seriously, learn all that you can, and remember that you are part of a larger vision to transform our country through innovation and hard work,” she said.

