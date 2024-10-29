Third agribusiness roundtable conference opens in Uyo

The long awaited Agribusiness Roundtable International Conference, “UYO 2024” has opened at the prestigious Ibom Hotel & Golf Resort, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The conference is in line with the ARISE agenda, the economic blueprint of the Akwa Ibom State government which focuses on “Agricultural Revolution” and total transformation.

It brings together agricultural visionaries, innovators, and stakeholders across Nigeria and beyond to drive the future of the sector in Akwa Ibom State.

Read also: Solis seeks African footprints through expansion

Governor Umo Eno is expected as the Chief Host and Special Guest of Honour while the Minister Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment will present the key note address.

According to the organizers, the objective of the 3-day conference is to bring together leading experts who through their presentations will develop new skill-sets, new approaches, address specific knowledge gaps that will provide a framework for harnessing varied opportunities in agriculture and allied businesses towards economic growth and sustainability.

It will also serve as a platform for collaboration, innovation, and investment to fuel a new era of agricultural progress in our dear state and beyond.

A diverse array of speakers, including, Representative of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Bank of Industry (BOI), Bank of Agriculture (BOA), Country Manager of Solidaridad, Addulrasheed Babalola, Umanah Ette and many others. Interactive workshops and panel discussions will provide opportunities for participants to engage in dynamic dialogues and explore solutions to key challenges within the agricultural sector.

Howard Usen, coordinator of the conference said in a statement made available to the media that the conference is expected to attract over 500 participants across the world.

Expected participants include: Governors, Ministers, Diplomatic Corps, National/State Assembly Members, State Commissioners, Heads of Ministries, Departments and agencies of Governments, farmers, Local and International Agencies, Banks, Small and Medium Enterprises as well as Captains of Industry.

Read also: Solving Nigeria’s food crisis requires openness to importation

The Agribusiness Roundtable International Conference is a testament to Akwa Ibom State’s commitment to becoming a leading hub for agricultural development in Nigeria.

The event is organized by Nigeria Agribusiness and Agro-Industry Development Initiative (NAADI), the Federation of Agricultural Associations of Nigeria (FACAN), Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), Abuja, Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Trade and Investment, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation (AKICORP) in collaboration with relevant and strategic partners.

Share