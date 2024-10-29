Solis seeks African footprints through expansion

Ginlong (Solis) Technologies co. Ltd, a manufacturer of solar inverters has stated intentions to expand its footprint in the Nigerian market.

Oghenefego Daniels, deputy Africa market manager for Solis Africa and Middle East said this in an interview at Solis product launch on Monday in Lagos. The product launch was hosted in partnership with SolarPro, a supplier of solar solutions in Nigeria.

“We are penetrating the Nigerian market and Africa as a whole. We are having product launches in Nigeria alongside exhibitions,” Daniels said.

He cited that this year the company has participated in several exhibitions in Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Tanzania, South Africa, Dubai, Saudi Arabia and are currently planning to participate in more exhibitions in 2025 across Africa and the Middle East. “We are trying to penetrate the whole region,” Daniels stated. “Solis has a strong presence as it has penetrated Europe, America and we have started penetrating Africa as we have a strong presence in South Africa.”

The product launch was held a day before Nigeria Energy (West Africa’s leading energy event), which took place from 15th to 17th October at Landmark Centre. Speaking at the product launch, Jason Yazbek, technical support engineer from the Soils South Africa office said Solis is a global brand, “so we have a footprint in South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Europe.” Yazbek added: “The partnership with SolarPro is about the distribution of our products in the Nigerian market.”

Allen Wei, sales manager at Shenzhen SolarPro Tech co Ltd said, “We are in a relationship with Solis because we are to make sure the solar products can improve Nigerians lifestyle and also help to improve everyone’ lives.” “The inverters, battery, streetlights and all we offer are for individuals, governments and everyone,” Wei said.

Solis at Nigeria Energy 2024

During his presentation at Nigeria Energy 2024 conference, Yazbek highlighted that Solis is the world’s third largest PV Inverter manufacturer. According to Yazbek, the company has maintained this position for three consecutive years (2021-2023). He further stated that Solis ranked no. 1 globally in single-phase string inverter market share for 2023, ranks among the top PV brands by EUPD research for nine consecutive years which is between 2016 to 2024.

“The Solis Inverters have advantages which include low voltage, generator interconnection to charge inverters, UPS switching which is quite quick,” Yazbek said. “Solis has a big technical support team in R&D which ensures our product is of high standards. We have a wide range of battery compatibility where consumers can check which to select from,” he stated.

Solis said in a statement that it was established in 2005, the brand is one of the most experienced and largest manufacturers of solar inverters. “Solis’ cost-effective solutions for residential, commercial, and utility-scale users deliver value at every level of the solar supply chain, engaging both homeowners and businesses, as well as power producers and renewable energy investors across the globe,” the statement said.

“Presented under the Solis brand, the company’s solar inverter product line uses innovative string technology to deliver first-class reliability, validated under the most stringent international certifications. Combining a global supply chain with world-class R&D and manufacturing capabilities, Ginlong optimises its Solis inverters for each regional market, servicing and supporting its customers with its team of local experts,” it said.

It stated that its proven bankability has attracted support from world leading financial institutions, ensuring solid long-term returns on investment. “Solis is working with environment and renewable energy stakeholders to accelerate the world’s journey towards a more sustainable future,” the firm said.

