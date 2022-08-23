Taste2fame recipe reality show unveiled to discover chefs, mixologists

In a bid to promote the discovery of new flavours and recipes, Inclover Multiconcept Limited in partnership with its creative partner Black & Precious Communications has launched the Taste2fame Naija recipe discovery reality show.

The show, which is the first recipe discovery reality show, will also provide support to chefs and mixologists in Africa’s biggest economy.

The Taste2fame reality show will be televised to show a series of contestants’ unique creativity in creating new food and drink delicacies and recipes.

The show which will go on air soon will reward the winner with N10 million cash. Other finalists will be also receiving cash rewards and mentorship, with loads of other consolation prizes. Viewers who participated will also be rewarded.

Chris Moweta, executive director of Taste2fame reality show, speaking at a press conference recently said the show would promote the discovery of new tastes, not only in foods but in drinks.

“The show believes there are hidden recipes of exceptional taste out there – within homes, villages, communities, families, ethnic groups, waiting to be uncovered and presented to the larger world,” Moweta said.

“Taste2Fame is bringing to viewers across Nigeria something different. It is novel because, for the first time in Nigeria, mixologists are being given the opportunity to take the centre stage alongside the chefs,” he said.

“This show will explore foods and drinks across Nigeria and beyond, create new recipes from existing ones and give viewers something to salivate about every single episode,” he added.

He noted that the show will task contestants on professionalism, creativity, versatility, presentation and dynamism.

According to him, mixologists who have always been relatively on a small scale will be given national relevance and equal opportunity to win big prize money.

“Two ultimate winners will emerge to claim the star prizes. The chef and the mixologists will be recognised and rewarded equally.”

“The first prize winners from both categories will each go home with a whooping sum of N10,000,000 not to mention other awesome prizes of great value. Runners up from both categories will also be handsomely rewarded for giving a good account themselves.”

Speaking also, Hundeyin Deborah, project manager of Taste2fame said the entries for the show will open on August 26 and close on October 20, 2022, noting that interested chefs and mixologists within the age range of 18-55years should visit www.taste2fame.ng to register.

According to the production director Omoniyi Ekogbemi, auditions will be done in four locations – Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, Asaba, Port-Harcourt, and Abuja and 14 pairs (chefs and mixtologists) of contestants will be selected.

He noted that the show will air 16 episodes on DSTV and other terrestrial TV platforms.

“Food enthusiasts that enter the show will compete utilizing their creative skills and know-how to create one of a kind mix or meal with a taste which no other has created, and one of such persons will achieve national and global recognition and fame.”

Iyabo Lawani, the lead judge for the show said the judges will be looking out for contestants who are uniquely creative by coming up with something new and different. “The show is out to discover unique flavours and recipes.”