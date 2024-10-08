Saro Agrosciences unveils FarmPropa to support farmers with agronomic guidance

Saro Agrosciences Limited has unveiled FarmPropa – a mobile application designed to equip Nigerian farmers with innovative tools and resources aimed at improving farming practices and productivity across the country.

The launch of FarmPropa marks a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing efforts to support farmers by providing them with easy access to valuable agricultural information.

The app serves as a comprehensive platform where farmers can find product specifications on Saro’s crop protection solutions, seeds, and fertilisers.

“We are excited to introduce FarmPropa as part of our broader mission to support and uplift Nigerian farmers,” said Mofaramoluwa Ogunsina, digital executive at Saro Agrosciences.

“Through this app, we aim to empower farmers with the right knowledge and tools to make informed decisions that will positively impact their farms, families, and communities.”

The app also offers tailored agronomic guidance, helping farmers make informed decisions to enhance their crop yields and manage their resources more efficiently.

Empowering farmers for greater productivity by streamlining access to key agricultural resources, FarmPropa aims to empower smallholder farmers with technology that can boost productivity and efficiency.

It provides localized advice and recommendations, making it a useful tool for farmers operating in different climatic and geographical regions of Nigeria.

The app’s features are tailored to not only help farmers increase yields but also reduce operational costs, thus improving profitability.

This initiative aligns with Saro Agrosciences’ long-standing commitment to promoting sustainable agriculture in Nigeria.

As the country continues to face challenges related to food security and population growth, FarmPropa offers a timely solution to enhance agricultural productivity and contribute to national food supply goals.

Contributing to Sustainable agriculture in addition to increasing productivity, FarmPropa’s design incorporates sustainability principles.

By guiding farmers towards the optimal use of fertilizers, crop protection products, and other agricultural inputs, the app aims to minimise environmental impact and promote the responsible use of resources.

The inclusion of smart decision-making tools like the herbicide calculator reflects Saro Agrosciences’ dedication to fostering sustainable farming practices that not only improve yields but also conserve resources.

FarmPropa is now available for download on the Google play store and the apple store, providing farmers with the opportunity to integrate modern agricultural technologies into their operations.

With mobile technology playing an increasingly important role in everyday life, Saro Agrosciences believes that FarmPropa will help bridge the gap between traditional farming methods and the demands of modern agriculture.

