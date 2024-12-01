Role of NSA in Soybean development in Nigeria

Following the recent inauguration of the Nigeria Soybean Stakeholders Coalition of Nigeria (NSSCN) in Lagos, yours truly had an engagement with the President, Nigeria Soybean Association (NSA) on how to maximise the huge potential inherent in the value chain of Soybean for the nutritional, economic and industrial uses for the country. Stated below are the responses from man himself.

My name is Ayodele Christopher Uwala. I attended the University of Ibadan, where I had BSc, (Hons) and MPhil in Agriculture from the Dept of Environmental Biology and Plant Protection. The NSA was Established in 1987, but was registered with Cooperate Affairs Commission on the 6th of March 1992.

The research activities commenced then with the only Soybean variety available named Malayan. Unfortunately, it is a variety with undesirable traits such as, poor yield, late maturing, logging, shattering and susceptible to diseases. I was mandated then as a research scientist in NCRI to develop the protocol for production. In collaboration with scientists from IITA, IAR&T, IAR, more varieties were developed with the assistance of breeders in IITA, Dr, Ken Dashiell, Prof Oyekan, Prof Ojo, and my humble self-released one of the best variety TGX 1448-2E in 1990. Acceptability was poor, as Soybeans is seen as an industrial crop, but with the support from IITA, Seeds of improved varieties were multiplied yearly and distributed free across the various states.

Challenges:

The government did not provide necessary support for increased production lack of good quality seeds, no inputs no fertilizer especially SSP, and Soybean Inoculant (NoduMax). There were no harvesters or threshers, available for both Small and Medium scale production.

RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT:

Development of new varieties requires funds, which, was last received in the late 80′ from Federal Ministry of Science and Technology (FMST), the funds enabled the Developed of new varieties which were tested in over 20 locations across the country for the selection of better varieties.

SUCCESSES ACHIEVED SO FAR:

Many improved varieties have been Developed with desirable characters e.g High yields, pest resistant, no shattering and logging. Production not only in Benue State, but has gone far to other states, Kaduna, Niger, Bauchi Jigawa, Nasarawa, Oyo Kwara, Ogun, Kogi Taraba, Zamfara, Kebbi and others. Despite the over 30 processing Oil Mills in Nigeria, another 3 new Oil Mills are in the final stages of commissioning.

Cottage industries have been Developed processing Soybean into many product, cheese, Soy milk, Soy fortified, bread gari, Ogo, Moinmoin. At least a trailer load of Soy condiments (Dawadawa) leaves Nigeria to Cameroon weekly.70% of food source eg Maggi cube contains Soybean.

Support:

There has been no support so far, all what we have achieved was through personal commitments and partion. NCRP National Coordinated Research Project should be strengthened Harvesting and processing equipment should be provided to NSA for proper distribution.

Youth:

Training out youth needs to be intensified. The USSOY with the collaboration of Soybean Excellent Center initiated the Agronomy training since 2018, which has contributed significantly to increased yield, but the sponsors the American Soybean Farmers announced the cancellation of Agronomy Tract of which the Nigerian Government should come in strongly. They have been informed, up till now no response. Government should acquire large land, clear, allocate to youth, with essential inputs for successful production.

Going forward, these are my humble suggestions on the way forward for Nigerians to benefit from the Soybean value chain.

1. Large Scale production could be one of the ways out to meet the shortfall where all the required inputs are provided. Particularly in Niger State, the former Nigerian Grain Production Company land in Mokwa covering over 9000 hectares, and the Cattle ranch and ABU/NCRI farm land, along Mokwa /Ibi road with over 7000 hectares could be accessed for the project.

2. The River Basins Authorities with irrigation facilities could also be involved in dry season farming as well as wet season.

3. Seed production of identified varieties with high yields, pest and disease resistance should as a matter of urgency be multiplied.

4. Provision of potent Soybean post emergent herbicides to reduce drudgery and scarcity of human labour.

5. Federal Government agency, the Federal office of Statistics be mandated to provide data on yearly production and local needs for planning.

From all the above stated it is obvious that much more has to be done using partnership between the Federal Government related Agencies and the private sector to make good use of the opportunities available in the Soybean value chain. Doing so will generate employment, encourage the establishment of processing companies and increase both the food and nutritional security for Nigerians.

