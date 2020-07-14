PFI assures of adequate supply of quality fertilizer to farmers

Members of the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative (PFI) has inspected fertilizer production lines of the Kano Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO), as part of the on-going inspection to ensure that fertilizers produce from the plant meets international standard, as demanded by the Federal Government.

The PFI team which was headed by the governor of Jigawa State, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, who is the chairman of the committee, says the inspection tour was to see the state of the plants, as well as the operating environment in which the company is producing its products.

Speaking after inspecting which is situated in Bompai Industrial Complex in Kano, governor Abubakar, commended the management of the company, for the active role, it is playing in assisting the committee to meet the mandate was given to it by the government.

He noted that has been untiring in ensuring that it continues to mass-produce and distribute quality fertilizer to farmers across the country in line with the government’s approved guidelines, a development according to him is worth commending.

“As you know the raining season is in full swing, and we are on a tour to blending plants across the country to see how these facilities are working, particularly in line with the federal government’s effort towards providing enough fertilizer to farmers.

“From what we have seen here in Kano, KASCO`s production lines are functioning very well. Also, we have observed that the production capacity is very high, and the quality of its products is good. The plant has the capacity to cater for the state, Jigawa state, and some parts of Katsina state.”

“As at the moment producing 50 Tons per hour, is appreciative, and we are happy that KASCO is a reliable partner in the PFI effort to make fertilizer readily available in the country. We wish to thank Governor Ganduje for his exemplary leadership which resulted in the adequate functioning of the company” he stated.

Governor Abubakar assured that the federal government will continue on its economic diversification policy, noting that it focuses on key sectors, such as agriculture will also be intensified.

He added that the government would also continue to supply the plant with adequate Urea as a way of sustaining effective and efficient production operations in the plant.

“The Presidential Fertilizer Initiative, as a committee is happy that KASCO has been performing wonderfully well. It has never failed us. I am also assuring you that the federal government would do everything possible to see that the price of a bag of fertilizer remains at the agreed N5000.

“If you come across any marketer selling a bag of fertilizer with KASCO and federal government brand name, selling the product at more than N5000 report such a person to us, such as person will be dealt with according to the law”, he said.

In his remarks governor Ganduje thanked the federal government for her effort aim at diversifying the economy, particularly, giving agriculture the much-needed attention.

It will be recalled that KASCO established by the Abubakar Rimi Administration in the second republic has been a moribund plant for 15 years before it was resuscitated by governor Ganduje led government, and it is presently the biggest publicly owned fertilizer company in the country.