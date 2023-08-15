OYSADA distributes farm inputs to 965 farmers in Oyo

The Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency (OYSADA) has distributed farm inputs to 965 farmers in twelve local government areas of Oyo state.

The farm inputs worth millions of naira are being done under the World Bank-assisted OYS-CARES programme in which about 10,000 smallholder farmers will be benefiting in the state.

The beneficiaries were maize, tomatoes, cassava, and rice farmers with some from the Oyo State Youth Entrepreneurship in Agribusiness Project (YEAP) who received training at CSS Farms, Nasarawa State in 2022.

Kolawole Bamigbola revealed that in Oriire/Surulere/Ogbomoso LGAs, a total of 260 farmers were given farm inputs in Ibarapa East, Ibarapa North, Ido LGAs, there were 250 beneficiaries.

He, however, stated that the development was in line with the promise of Seyi Makinde to ameliorate the suffering of farmers across all the 33 local governments of the state that were affected by the covid-19 pandemic through OYO-Cares programmes in conjunction with the World Bank under the Oyo State Agribusiness Agency (OYSADA).

Governor Makinde recently in a state-wide broadcast reeled out some measures that have been put in place by the state government to alleviate the economic difficulties facing residents of the state as a result of the removal of the fuel subsidy and these included food security, and transportation among others.

Oyedokun Timothy, chairman of Ogbomoso South local government, who lauded governor Seyi Makinde for the intervention said, “You can all see that this Seyi Makinde led administration in Oyo state is talk and do government, all these farm inputs before us worth millions of naira and I want to urge you to make good use of them.”

“I’m so happy for you, especially the YEAP beneficiaries for most of you thought that the governor has neglected you but as you can see that this is a man that has you in mind, so I expected a lot from you because you have learn a lot about farming through state-sponsored training to Nasarawa state,” said Timothy.

“Moreso, you’re young, vibrant, able, and agile, so I want you to wake up to the task ahead, I want you to make good use of these items to increase your farm products, these items were given to you to ensure food security in our state and too much is given, much is expected, so it is time for youths to tell us that you’re not lazy,” Oyedokun said.

Also, Juliana Oluwakemi, the executive chairperson of Olorunsogo local government, in her remark, lauded Governor Seyi Makinde for the support, describing him as talk and do governor.

She also urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the inputs given to them very well.

On his part, Raimi Adepoju, chairman of Oorelope local government, said, “Governor Makinde is first of its kind, he always fulfil his promise, and this is one of the promises he made, I’m so happy for all the beneficiaries, especially the YEAP members, through your dedication you have a long way to go, as the governor is ready to support you through all scale loans.”

“I’m also urging you all to make good use of all the inputs given to you to ensure food security in our local government and the state at large.

Addressing the beneficiaries shortly after the distribution of the inputs to the farmers at Ido Local government secretariat, Sheriff Adeojo, the executive chairman of the council commended the state governor, Seyi Makinde for his laudable vision toward ensuring food sustainably across all the geo-political zones of the state.

The local government boss maintained that the agricultural inputs given to the farmers are part of the programmes set aside by the state governor to support the farmers affected by the covid-19 pandemic.