Oyo distributes 11,000 bags of poultry feeds to farmers

As part of its continued efforts to cushion the effects of subsidy removal, Oyo State Government is set to distribute about 11,000 bags of poultry feed to 1,691 poultry farmers in the state to celebrate World Egg Day.

Also,1,691 fish farmers, 2537 crops farmers and 2,539 cattle sheep and goat farmers would equally benefit, being the first phase of the programme.

Olasunkanmi Olaleye, commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, stated this while declaring open the World Egg Day in Ibadan.

According to him, this will enhance and promote food security in the state. Efforts of poultry farmers in food security cannot be underestimated, hence the Oyo state government vested interest to regulate the poultry business in the state.

He noted that it would help the ministry have accurate data of poultry farmers in the state and to ensure quality production for public consumption.

While saying that accurate data can only help the ministry to extend government’s good gesture to the poultry sector he explained that monitoring of their activities was necessary due to regular lose recorded in the sector, most especially this period of high cost of feeds.

“Part of areas which we are much concerns is feeding, we will monitor feeds production that are to be given to birds, so as to enhance poultry farmers profitability, and to ensure resilient day old chicks, as well as enhance standardisation of poultry products processing in the state”. He said.

The commissioner therefore called on the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) to complement government’s efforts in enhancing food security in the state having in mind that government cannot do everything.

In his remarks, Omidokun Oyekunle, chairman of Poultry Association of Nigeria, PAN, Oyo State branch, said the World Egg Day is celebrated every 13th of October worldwide to encourage people on the need to eat egg daily.

He said an egg is a complete food that contains proteins, vitamins and minerals as well as fatty acids needed in the body.

He stressed that poultry business has assisted the State government in eradicating poverty, through creation of job opportunities to the people.

The association’s chairman acknowledged that PAN in the State has enjoyed good relationship with the present government compared to former administrations in the state.

He equally assured government of the readiness of PAN to work with government through the ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to curb quackery in the poultry business.

The team alongside the staff of the ministry donated eggs to pupils of IMG primary school, Total Garden, Ibadan.

There was a public display of foods that can be made from egg at Iwo-road interchange, in the state capital as part of event set aside to celebrate this year World Egg Day.