OTACCWA partners GCCA to develop Nigeria’s cold chain industry

GCCA announced on its website that OTACCWA has become a member of the global cold chain association effective from February 24th, 2020 for technology advancement of the industry in the West Africa region.

“A functional cold chain system is vital for achieving sustainable food and nutrition security and effective healthcare delivery in Nigeria and rest of Sub-Saharan Africa,” Augustine Okoruwa, chairman board of trustees, OTACCWA said in a statement.

“OTACCWA’s affiliation to GCCA is a mark of recognition and responsibility in driving its objectives and developing global best practices in Nigeria and rest of Africa for collective impact,” Okoruwa said.

He noted that OTACCWA has been at the fore-front of promoting and facilitating the development of the cold chain system in Nigeria and West Africa in general.

Also speaking on the membership, Alexander Isong, vice president of OTACCWA said that the organisation is seeking to establish in the country and the West Africa region cold chain standards, logistics, ware housing and solutions to post-harvest losses while preserving nutritional components of farm produce.

“We also seek to establish an efficient and standardized mode of cold chain transport for pharmaceutical products. In achieving this goal OTACCWA is now an affiliate member of GCCA- which is an international body that promotes and helps implement cold chain solutions worldwide,” Isong said.

According to him, the cold chain nascent industry in Nigeria has tremendous growth potential that would have a transforming impact on the economy.

Similarly, Tunde Okoya, president, OTACCWA said that the partnership with GCCA opens a new vista of opportunities for members of OTACCWA to access and interact with stakeholders in the global cold chain family.

“It is a game-changer in terms of capacity building and access to new technology,” Okoya said.

Commenting on behalf of GCCA, Amanda Brondy, senior director –international projects of the association says OTACCWA’s leadership has recognised the value of the services provided by GCCA and agreed membership was a worthwhile endeavour. We are happy to welcome them as an affiliate, GCCA said on its platform.

“One benefit for GCCA members is the possibility to connect with companies in West Africa through a source that is familiar with GCCA and willing to invest resources into improvement,” said Brondy.

Cold chain is an integral part of agriculture having been identified as a means to significantly reduce the postharvest loss of perishable fresh fruits and vegetables, it is also vital for the preservation of fish, seafood, meat, chicken and other perishable foods. Cold chain is also a vital part of delivering medicine for adequate health care coverage in Nigeria.