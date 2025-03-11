One Acre Fund Nigeria is set to host a high-level National Stakeholders’ Dialogue on Food Security aimed at addressing critical challenges in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

The dialogue, themed “Achieving Food Security in Nigeria: Bridging the Gap,” will bring together key actors across the agricultural value chain, including government agencies, private sector leaders, development organizations, and civil society representatives.

Adetola Adegbite, country director, One Acre Fund Nigeria, said the event would hold in Abuja on March, 20 and would aim at driving collaborative solutions for a more food-secure future.

He emphasised the need for a collaborative, multi-sectoral approach to solving Nigeria’s food security challenges

Adegbite said smallholder farmers are the backbone of Nigeria’s food system. However, systemic challenges continue to limit their productivity and resilience.

The dialogue is an opportunity to bring all stakeholders to the table to drive real change—through innovative policies, strategic investments, and knowledge-sharing.” He said

He said, “Together, we can bridge the gaps and work towards a more food-secure Nigeria.

“Nigeria’s food security landscape faces pressing challenges, including climate change, limited access to quality inputs, weak extension services, market barriers, and financing constraints for smallholder farmers.

“The National Stakeholders’ Dialogue will serve as a platform for in-depth discussions on these issues, with the goal of fostering strategic partnerships and policy recommendations to enhance agricultural resilience and productivity.”

The event will feature two high-impact panel discussions on State of the Nation – Challenges of Food Security and Climate Change in Nigeria .

Experts will assess the current food security situation, climate adaptation strategies, and the key policy and investment gaps that need urgent attention.

Other panel discussions are : Role of Stakeholders Focused on Recommendations and Solutions, stakeholders from Government, the private sector, and development organizations will discuss actionable interventions to strengthen Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

The dialogue will also explore investment and career opportunities in agriculture, which will be compiled and shared as key takeaways from the event.

