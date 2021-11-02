Olam launches N300m fund to boost Nigeria’s wheat production through seed enterprises

Crown Flour Mill Limited (CFM), a subsidiary of Olam, has launched a N300 million ($750,000) 10-year project to set up community seed enterprises for Nigerian farmers to boost wheat productivity.

The wheat value chain project will strengthen agricultural production in northern Nigeria’s wheat farming belt and underline Olam’s commitment to supporting the country’s goal of achieving self-sufficiency in food production.

The project will trial the new wheat heat-tolerant varieties and improved agronomic practices using a participatory approach that directly engages farmers.

It will also engage at least 10 female farmers’ associations to become true drivers of change for their communities by training women to lead community-based seed enterprises. These enterprises will produce and make available high-value seeds to farmers in their local communities.

“In order to ensure the long-term viability of the wheat sector in Nigeria, it is critical to identify and support the development of high-yielding local wheat varieties,” said Pande, managing director of CFM during the virtual launch of the trial.

This project will further stimulate the federal government’s drive towards the attainment of economic growth, the country’s agricultural research capabilities, employment generation, community development and the economic empowerment of women in Nigeria.”

The female farmers’ associations will be trained on the most advanced agronomic practices for wheat cultivation so these can provide valuable advice to local growers. Periodic feedback sessions will be scheduled between the women farmers, the research organisations and the value chain stakeholders on the status of cultivation to identify areas for change and innovation.

This simple concept of “seeds and thoughts” is aimed at facilitating the adoption of new technologies and increasing economic opportunities for rural women.

This wheat value-chain project is the outcome of extensive high-level consultations with key stakeholders, following the successful inaugural Olam Green Land Webinar Series held in March.

It will involve a partnership with key stakeholders including the Lake Chad Research Institute (LCRI), and Filippo Bassi, senior scientist, Durum Wheat Breeder of the International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas (ICARDA).